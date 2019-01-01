HarborOne Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company is engaged in providing financial services like accepting deposits, lending loans, online and mobile banking, cash management, credit cards, money market accounts, and wealth management. The Company has two reportable segments: HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. The bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses online and through its 24 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, one limited-service branch, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island.