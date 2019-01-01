QQQ
Range
14.66 - 15.06
Vol / Avg.
167.4K/173.2K
Div / Yield
0.2/1.36%
52 Wk
11.73 - 15.49
Mkt Cap
770.1M
Payout Ratio
17.54
Open
14.86
P/E
12.89
EPS
0.26
Shares
52.4M
Outstanding
HarborOne Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company is engaged in providing financial services like accepting deposits, lending loans, online and mobile banking, cash management, credit cards, money market accounts, and wealth management. The Company has two reportable segments: HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. The bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses online and through its 24 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, one limited-service branch, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2200.250 0.0300
REV32.550M33.985M1.435M

HarborOne Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: HONE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HarborOne Bancorp's (HONE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HarborOne Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) stock?

A

The latest price target for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: HONE) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting HONE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -18.37% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)?

A

The stock price for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: HONE) is $14.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022.

Q

When is HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) reporting earnings?

A

HarborOne Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HarborOne Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) operate in?

A

HarborOne Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.