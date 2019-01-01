United Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The bank provides a range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting the demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company serves customers in northeastern, eastern, southeastern and south central Ohio and the Northern panhandle of West Virginia and is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties and the surrounding localities.