Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
United Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The bank provides a range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting the demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company serves customers in northeastern, eastern, southeastern and south central Ohio and the Northern panhandle of West Virginia and is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties and the surrounding localities.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.410
REV6.987M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

United Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Bancorp (UBCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Bancorp (NASDAQ: UBCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Bancorp's (UBCP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for United Bancorp (UBCP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for United Bancorp (UBCP)?

A

The stock price for United Bancorp (NASDAQ: UBCP) is $16.78 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Bancorp (UBCP) pay a dividend?

A

The next United Bancorp (UBCP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) reporting earnings?

A

United Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is United Bancorp (UBCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does United Bancorp (UBCP) operate in?

A

United Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.