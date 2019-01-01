QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Stock Yards Bancorp Inc operates as a bank. The bank has two reportable operating segments namely Commercial Banking and Wealth management and trust. Its services include loan and deposit services, cash management services, securities brokerage activities, mortgage origination, and others. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Commercial Banking segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6000.920 0.3200
REV63.500M64.786M1.286M

Stock Yards Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stock Yards Bancorp's (SYBT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 67.00 expecting SYBT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.01% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)?

A

The stock price for Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) is $53.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-18.

Q

When is Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) reporting earnings?

A

Stock Yards Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) operate in?

A

Stock Yards Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.