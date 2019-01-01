|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.600
|0.920
|0.3200
|REV
|63.500M
|64.786M
|1.286M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Stock Yards Bancorp’s space includes: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC).
The latest price target for Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 67.00 expecting SYBT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.01% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) is $53.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-18.
Stock Yards Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Stock Yards Bancorp.
Stock Yards Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.