Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Adtran ADTN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $330.39 million.

• Endeavour Silver EXK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $42.31 million.

• Telesat TSAT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Laser Photonics LASE is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $57.19 million.

• EzFill Holdings EZFL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $4.60 million.

• Eneti NETI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $63.78 million.

• Voyager Therapeutics VYGR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $9.42 million.

• Obsidian Energy OBE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $160.00 million.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.54 million.

• Liquidia LQDA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.76 million.

• Precision BioSciences DTIL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $5.97 million.

• Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MannKind MNKD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $25.47 million.

• L.B. Foster FSTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $126.98 million.

• InfuSystems Holdings INFU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $28.03 million.

• KT KT is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Playtika Holding PLTK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $640.70 million.

• Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.18 per share on revenue of $640 thousand.

• Orion Energy Sys OESX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $19.10 million.

• Loyalty Ventures LYLT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $162.71 million.

• Core Molding Technologies CMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $84.44 million.

• ENGlobal ENG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $11.99 million.

• Angel Oak Mortgage AOMR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $18.50 million.

• Beauty Health SKIN is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ADC Therapeutics ADCT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $47.01 million.

• Bioventus BVS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $141.59 million.

• Sunworks SUNW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $37.35 million.

• Reservoir Media RSVR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $29.78 million.

• Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• iSpecimen ISPC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.45 million.

• Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $5.05 million.

• Talkspace TALK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $29.76 million.

• AFC Gamma AFCG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $19.09 million.

• Embark Technology EMBK is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BlackSky Technology BKSY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $16.74 million.

• Bentley Systems BSY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $272.50 million.

• Everbridge EVBG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $110.77 million.

• Heska HSKA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $68.10 million.

• Global Indemnity Group GBLI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $188.00 million.

• Everi Holdings EVRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $194.89 million.

• GLOBALFOUNDRIES GFS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Vivid Seats SEAT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $129.62 million.

• Ocugen OCGN is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $4.04 million.

• Neuronetics STIM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $15.02 million.

• Delcath Systems DCTH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.98 per share on revenue of $800 thousand.

• Arrival ARVL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.

• Broadwind BWEN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $49.77 million.

• Reynolds Consumer REYN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $979.24 million.

• Builders FirstSource BLDR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.32 per share on revenue of $5.28 billion.

• R1 RCM RCM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $523.71 million.

• Royalty Pharma RPRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $585.37 million.

• Cyxtera Technologies CYXT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $187.20 million.

• TravelCenters Of America TA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $567.30 million.

• Surgery Partners SGRY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $635.03 million.

• Sophia Genetics SOPH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $11.45 million.

• PowerFleet PWFL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $34.68 million.

• Novanta NOVT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $215.38 million.

• Constellation Energy CEG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.

• International Seaways INSW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $238.55 million.

• InspireMD NSPR is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sage Therapeutics SAGE is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.21 per share on revenue of $1.64 million.

• Stevanato Group STVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $242.87 million.

• AdaptHealth AHCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $737.94 million.

• Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg CERE is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MultiPlan MPLN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $284.12 million.

• Wag Group PET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $229.94 million.

• SSR Mining SSRM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $377.91 million.

• Vertex Energy VTNR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $913.67 million.

• Northwest Natural Hldg NWN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $105.19 million.

• Squarespace SQSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $215.66 million.

• New Fortress Energy NFE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $618.64 million.

• Clarivate CLVT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $644.63 million.

• First Advantage FA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $211.34 million.

• Nuwellis NUWE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.28 million.

• Pennsylvania REIT PEI is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Agenus AGEN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $20.69 million.

• Computer Task Group CTG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $78.22 million.

• NeoGenomics NEO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $121.54 million.

• Armada Hoffler Properties AHH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $54.59 million.

• ScanSource SCSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $911.05 million.

• Axogen AXGN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $36.19 million.

• Audacy AUD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $323.80 million.

• Sprague Resources SRLP is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $232.62 million.

• Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• E W Scripps SSP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $635.44 million.

• Lumentum Holdings LITE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $503.57 million.

• Planet Fitness PLNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $234.99 million.

• Hain Celestial Group HAIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $446.45 million.

• PerkinElmer PKI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• TransAlta TAC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $416.74 million.

• Nexstar Media Group NXST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.33 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Intl Game Tech IGT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Triumph Group TGI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Expeditors International EXPD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion.

• SunPower SPWR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $428.00 million.

• Veritiv VRTV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.11 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• CNH Industrial CNHI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion.

• Quotient QTNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $9.91 million.

• Diebold Nixdorf DBD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $843.46 million.

• Party City Holdco PRTY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $514.90 million.

• Clear Channel Outdoor CCO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $600.17 million.

• Carlyle Group CG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Perrigo PRGO is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Coty COTY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Elanco Animal Health ELAN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Chatham Lodging CLDT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $84.98 million.

• DuPont de Nemours DD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.

• MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Codex DNA DNAY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $5.30 million.

• SuRo Capital SSSS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Advanced Emissions Solns ADES is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Walt Disney DIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $21.25 billion.

• VAALCO Energy EGY is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ecopetrol EC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $8.31 billion.

• Liberty Latin America LILAK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Liberty Latin America LILA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Redwire RDW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $45.00 million.

• Northern Oil & Gas NOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $394.15 million.

• Performant Finl PFMT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $26.59 million.

• Novavax NVAX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $586.25 million.

• OPKO Health OPK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $183.51 million.

• OraSure Technologies OSUR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $91.71 million.

• ClearPoint Neuro CLPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $5.40 million.

• Unique Fabricating UFAB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $36.00 million.

• Health Catalyst HCAT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $66.79 million.

• Silk Road Medical SILK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $33.50 million.

• Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $5.27 million.

• Centrus Energy LEU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $55.70 million.

• Lument Finance Trust LFT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $13.87 million.

• NexGel NXGL is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Processa Pharma PCSA is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Shattuck Labs STTK is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Fuel Tech FTEK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.62 million.

• Quanterix QTRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $24.03 million.

• Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $162.61 million.

• View VIEW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $30.90 million.

• Solid Power SLDP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $920 thousand.

• Heron Therapeutics HRTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $26.96 million.

• Accel Entertainment ACEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $269.92 million.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.02 million.

• Harvard Bioscience HBIO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $28.89 million.

• Biote BTMD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $41.86 million.

• Spark Networks LOV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $50.66 million.

• Revance Therapeutics RVNC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $27.94 million.

• Natera NTRA is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.44 per share on revenue of $206.65 million.

• Amdocs DOX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Cumberland CPIX is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Coherus BioSciences CHRS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $56.91 million.

• News NWSA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.

• Ascent Industries ACNT is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Locafy LCFY is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Momentus MNTS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• News NWS is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ziff Davis ZD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $345.80 million.

• Ovintiv OVV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.

• Tricon Residential TCN is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Hyliion Holdings HYLN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $660 thousand.

• Portman Ridge Finance PTMN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $16.48 million.

• Forum Energy Technologies FET is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• New Mountain Finance NMFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $74.80 million.

• Granite Point Mortgage GPMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $22.16 million.

• National Health Investors NHI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $74.70 million.

• Cepton CPTN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.74 million.

• Oscar Health OSCR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $962.16 million.

• Two Harbors Investment TWO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $23.64 million.

• MRC Global MRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $888.06 million.

• Globus Medical GMED is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $253.14 million.

• Model N MODN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $56.39 million.

• Bridge Investment Group BRDG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $78.91 million.

• Vivint Smart Home VVNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $402.38 million.

• Atlas Technical ATCX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $161.55 million.

• LifeStance Health Gr LFST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $219.65 million.

• Absolute Software ABST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $75.66 million.

• Spirit Realty Cap SRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $178.00 million.

• Gladstone Land LAND is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $21.95 million.

• PaySign PAYS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.98 million.

• Masimo MASI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $533.44 million.

• Custom Truck One Source CTOS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $395.72 million.

• Invitae NVTA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $131.35 million.

• Senseonics Holdings SENS is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• LiveRamp Holdings RAMP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $143.39 million.

• Electromed ELMD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $10.70 million.

• Evolus EOLS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $36.10 million.

• InnovAge Holding INNV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $171.75 million.

• Iteris ITI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $36.05 million.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $620 thousand.

• Montrose Environmental Gr MEG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $142.72 million.

• Grocery Outlet Holding GO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $878.46 million.

• DoubleVerify Hldgs DV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $109.21 million.

• Beyond Air XAIR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• The Hackett Group HCKT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $72.38 million.

• PubMatic PUBM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $66.99 million.

• Envestnet ENV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $302.75 million.

• Anterix ATEX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.27 million.

• Aeva Technologies AEVA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.92 million.

• New Relic NEWR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $221.52 million.

• Flywire FLYW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $91.61 million.

• Ichor Hldgs ICHR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $340.00 million.

• Aptinyx APTX is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Seer SEER is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $3.51 million.

• Cricut CRCT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $167.55 million.

• Veritone VERI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $34.48 million.

• Lesaka Technologies LSAK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $121.53 million.

• The RealReal REAL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $149.20 million.

• First Eagle Alternative FCRD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $8.69 million.

• RealNetworks RNWK is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Mirati Therapeutics MRTX is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.48 per share on revenue of $1.26 million.

• OptimizeRx OPRX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $15.02 million.

• VanEck Energy Income ETF EINC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $42.39 million.

• Loma Negra Cia Industria LOMA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $200.42 million.

• Outset Medical OM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $25.22 million.

• Marathon Digital Holdings MARA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $23.53 million.

• MSP Recovery MSPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $265.46 million.

• Permian Resources PR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $511.99 million.

• DoubleDown Interactive DDI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $78.27 million.

• AerSale ASLE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $71.51 million.

• V2X VVX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $872.34 million.

• Opthea OPT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Halozyme Therapeutics HALO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $191.10 million.

• Sarcos Technology STRC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.02 million.

• Standard BioTools LAB is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Axon Enterprise AXON is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $279.13 million.

• Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.67 per share on revenue of $650 thousand.

• Danimer Scientific DNMR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $12.52 million.

• Allbirds BIRD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $67.78 million.

• Flotek Industries FTK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $44.50 million.

• Aterian ATER is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $57.84 million.

• NeuroPace NPCE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $9.89 million.

• Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Arteris AIP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $11.56 million.

• PLAYSTUDIOS MYPS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $67.66 million.

• CTS CTS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $147.56 million.

• Greenbrook TMS GBNH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $21.20 million.

• Digital Media Solns DMS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $88.34 million.

• Smart Sand SND is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $64.30 million.

• loanDepot LDI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $243.04 million.

• Vaxart VXRT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $70 thousand.

• ShotSpotter SSTI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $19.85 million.

• Sweetgreen SG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $129.44 million.

• Berkeley Lights BLI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $21.58 million.

• Treace Medical Concepts TMCI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $30.07 million.

• Nyxoah NYXH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $620 thousand.

• Array Technologies ARRY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $399.35 million.

• Radius Global Infr RADI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $35.30 million.

• Zymeworks BC ZYME is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.97 million.

• Emergent BioSolutions EBS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $268.30 million.

• Nextdoor Holdings KIND is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $53.82 million.

• LiveVox Hldgs LVOX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $35.28 million.

• Velo3D VLD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $24.23 million.

• UMH Properties UMH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $50.10 million.

• HCI Group HCI is projected to report quarterly loss at $6.21 per share on revenue of $141.06 million.

• Porch Group PRCH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $81.74 million.

• Gevo GEVO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.22 million.

• GXO Logistics GXO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.

• AbCellera Biologics ABCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $74.95 million.

• Sitio Royalties STR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $116.45 million.

• Innospec IOSP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $464.00 million.

• Northwest Pipe NWPX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $112.00 million.

• CytomX Therapeutics CTMX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $17.94 million.

• Synchronoss Technologies SNCR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $62.98 million.

• Assertio Holdings ASRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $31.33 million.

• Ambac Financial Group AMBC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $33.90 million.

• Carlyle Secured Lending CGBD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $46.56 million.

• Iamgold IAG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $297.85 million.

• Darling Ingredients DAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Angi ANGI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $502.91 million.

• Quotient Technology QUOT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• comScore SCOR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $95.89 million.

• Anika Therapeutics ANIK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $37.59 million.

• 3D Sys DDD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $136.88 million.

• American Public Education APEI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $146.62 million.

• Amyris AMRS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $105.09 million.

• W&T Offshore WTI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $204.40 million.

• Albireo Pharma ALBO is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $9.54 million.

• Babcock & Wilcox BW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $207.14 million.

• Alarm.com Holdings ALRM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $210.67 million.

• Jack Henry & Associates JKHY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $530.72 million.

• Arlo Technologies ARLO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $127.38 million.

• Velodyne Lidar VLDR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $9.94 million.

• CarGurus CARG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $462.41 million.

• ProAssurance PRA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $307.41 million.

• NortonLifeLock NLOK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $723.85 million.

• Occidental Petroleum OXY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $9.50 billion.

• Plug Power PLUG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $248.41 million.

• Fidelity National Finl FNF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

• PlayAGS AGS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• IAC IAC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• GoodRx Holdings GDRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $185.33 million.

• Avid Technology AVID is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $105.46 million.

• A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Clean Energy Fuels CLNE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $121.51 million.

• Sprouts Farmers Market SFM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Blink Charging BLNK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $15.38 million.

• CareTrust REIT CTRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $48.43 million.

• Viasat VSAT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $774.67 million.

• American Vanguard AVD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $158.90 million.

• Primerica PRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $677.02 million.

• AMC Entertainment AMC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $961.09 million.

• Upstart Hldgs UPST is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $169.42 million.

• Lucid Gr LCID is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $209.06 million.

• Lemonade LMND is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $64.64 million.

• Affirm Holdings AFRM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $359.68 million.

• Akamai Technologies AKAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $875.67 million.

• Ballantyne Strong BTN is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CohBar CWBR is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Logan Ridge Finance LRFC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

