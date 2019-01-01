|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ: GO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Grocery Outlet Holding’s space includes: Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC), Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL).
The latest price target for Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ: GO) was reported by B of A Securities on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ: GO) is $25.41 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Grocery Outlet Holding.
Grocery Outlet Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Grocery Outlet Holding.
Grocery Outlet Holding is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.