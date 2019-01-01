QQQ
Range
25.31 - 26.13
Vol / Avg.
583.3K/892.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.01 - 42.29
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
25.8
P/E
32.06
EPS
0.18
Shares
96M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 10:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 11:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 3:57PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 8:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 5:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:09PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is a grocery store operator in the United States. Its flexible buying model allows them to offer quality, name-brand opportunistic products at prices generally 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers. The stores are run by Entrepreneurial independent operators which create a neighborhood feel through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Grocery Outlet Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ: GO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grocery Outlet Holding's (GO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ: GO) was reported by B of A Securities on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Grocery Outlet Holding (GO)?

A

The stock price for Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ: GO) is $25.41 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grocery Outlet Holding.

Q

When is Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) reporting earnings?

A

Grocery Outlet Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grocery Outlet Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) operate in?

A

Grocery Outlet Holding is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.