Range
16.92 - 21.36
Vol / Avg.
220.7K/88.3K
Div / Yield
0.44/2.16%
52 Wk
14.25 - 23.3
Mkt Cap
587.1M
Payout Ratio
31.75
Open
17.01
P/E
16.19
EPS
0.55
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
The Hackett Group Inc is an advisory firm. The company's offerings include executive advisory programs, benchmarking, business transportation, and technology advisory services. The company's executive and practices advisory programs offer performance metrics, peer-learning opportunities, and practice implementation practices. Benchmarking services help organizations measure and assess internal efficiency and effectiveness. The business transformation programs help customers develop strategies to improve performance. The company's technology advisory services help clients improve decision-making capabilities and deploy software applications. The Hackett Group generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2900.330 0.0400
REV65.720M70.232M4.512M

The Hackett Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The Hackett Group (HCKT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The Hackett Group's (HCKT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for The Hackett Group (HCKT) stock?

A

The latest price target for The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) was reported by Roth Capital on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting HCKT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.65% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for The Hackett Group (HCKT)?

A

The stock price for The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) is $20.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does The Hackett Group (HCKT) pay a dividend?

A

The next The Hackett Group (HCKT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-24.

Q

When is The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) reporting earnings?

A

The Hackett Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is The Hackett Group (HCKT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The Hackett Group.

Q

What sector and industry does The Hackett Group (HCKT) operate in?

A

The Hackett Group is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.