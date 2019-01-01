|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.260
|-0.290
|-0.0300
|REV
|0
You can purchase shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Beyond Air’s space includes: Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO), Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN).
The latest price target for Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR) was reported by Truist Securities on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting XAIR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.51% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR) is $8.06 last updated Today at 5:43:11 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Beyond Air.
Beyond Air’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Beyond Air.
Beyond Air is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.