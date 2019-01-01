QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.76 - 8.09
Vol / Avg.
60.6K/405K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.62 - 16.41
Mkt Cap
240.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.29
Shares
29.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 4:40PM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 1:28PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:39AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 3:50PM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 10:23AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 4:31PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Beyond Air Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company which develops a Nitric Oxide (NO) Generator and Delivery System that uses NO generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of NO to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm is applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension, in addition to treatments for lower respiratory tract infections.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.260-0.290 -0.0300
REV0

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Beyond Air Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Beyond Air (XAIR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beyond Air's (XAIR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Beyond Air (XAIR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR) was reported by Truist Securities on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting XAIR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.51% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Beyond Air (XAIR)?

A

The stock price for Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR) is $8.06 last updated Today at 5:43:11 PM.

Q

Does Beyond Air (XAIR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beyond Air.

Q

When is Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) reporting earnings?

A

Beyond Air’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 10, 2022.

Q

Is Beyond Air (XAIR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beyond Air.

Q

What sector and industry does Beyond Air (XAIR) operate in?

A

Beyond Air is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.