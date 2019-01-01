QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Flotek Industries Inc delivers chemistry-based technology solutions for energy, industrial, and consumer applications. It develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and high-value compounds to companies that make food and beverages, cleaning products, cosmetics, and others. The company operates in the Chemistry Technologies segment which designs, develops, manufactures, packages, and markets chemistries that market specialty chemicals. Its Data Analytics segment enables users to maximize the value of their hydrocarbon-associated processes by providing analytics associated with the streams in seconds rather than minutes or days.

Flotek Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flotek Industries (FTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flotek Industries's (FTK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Flotek Industries (FTK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on July 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.50 expecting FTK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 85.19% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Flotek Industries (FTK)?

A

The stock price for Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) is $1.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flotek Industries (FTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flotek Industries.

Q

When is Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) reporting earnings?

A

Flotek Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Flotek Industries (FTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flotek Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Flotek Industries (FTK) operate in?

A

Flotek Industries is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.