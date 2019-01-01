Flotek Industries Inc delivers chemistry-based technology solutions for energy, industrial, and consumer applications. It develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and high-value compounds to companies that make food and beverages, cleaning products, cosmetics, and others. The company operates in the Chemistry Technologies segment which designs, develops, manufactures, packages, and markets chemistries that market specialty chemicals. Its Data Analytics segment enables users to maximize the value of their hydrocarbon-associated processes by providing analytics associated with the streams in seconds rather than minutes or days.