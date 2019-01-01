|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Flotek Industries’s space includes: FutureFuel (NYSE:FF), Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON), Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC), Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) and Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR).
The latest price target for Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on July 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.50 expecting FTK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 85.19% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) is $1.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Flotek Industries.
Flotek Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Flotek Industries.
Flotek Industries is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.