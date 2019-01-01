QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Bridge Investment Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE: BRDG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bridge Investment Group's (BRDG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bridge Investment Group (NYSE: BRDG) was reported by Citigroup on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting BRDG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.46% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)?

A

The stock price for Bridge Investment Group (NYSE: BRDG) is $21.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) reporting earnings?

A

Bridge Investment Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bridge Investment Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) operate in?

A

Bridge Investment Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.