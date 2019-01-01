QQQ
Range
4.6 - 5.11
Vol / Avg.
149.9K/409.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.6 - 8.62
Mkt Cap
635.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.73
P/E
-
EPS
0.09
Shares
126M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
PLAYSTUDIOS Inc is engaged in gaming and related business. Some of the games offered by the company include My Vegas Bingo, My Vegas Slots, POP Slots, and Kingdom Boss.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV68.430M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PLAYSTUDIOS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ: MYPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PLAYSTUDIOS's (MYPS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) stock?

A

The latest price target for PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ: MYPS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.25 expecting MYPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.10% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)?

A

The stock price for PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ: MYPS) is $5.0433 last updated Today at 5:44:34 PM.

Q

Does PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PLAYSTUDIOS.

Q

When is PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) reporting earnings?

A

PLAYSTUDIOS’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PLAYSTUDIOS.

Q

What sector and industry does PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) operate in?

A

PLAYSTUDIOS is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.