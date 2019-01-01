|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ: MYPS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PLAYSTUDIOS’s space includes: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT), DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI).
The latest price target for PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ: MYPS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.25 expecting MYPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.10% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ: MYPS) is $5.0433 last updated Today at 5:44:34 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for PLAYSTUDIOS.
PLAYSTUDIOS’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PLAYSTUDIOS.
PLAYSTUDIOS is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.