Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday
On Friday, 307 companies set new 52-week highs.
Interesting Highlights:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Blue Gem Enterprise (OTC: BGEM) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 20.34% afterwards.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs on Friday:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares set a new yearly high of $140.75. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.
- Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $280.92 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%.
- McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $217.85 with a daily change of up 0.12%.
- Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.75. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares set a new yearly high of $196.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
- AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) shares were up 1.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.53.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $96.46. Shares traded up 9.31%.
- US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $56.96 with a daily change of up 1.48%.
- Stryker (NYSE: SYK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $220.10. Shares traded up 1.15%.
- Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) shares broke to $284.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.07%.
- T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares broke to $81.59 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.73%.
- Heineken (OTC: HEINY) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.84.
- adidas (OTC: ADDYY) stock set a new 52-week high of $322.26 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.25%.
- adidas (OTC: ADDDF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $160.00 on Friday morning, moving up 1.51%.
- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $244.07 on Friday, moving up 0.56%.
- Danone (OTC: GPDNF) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.45 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.33%.
- Danone (OTC: DANOY) shares hit $17.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%.
- Deere (NYSE: DE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $170.00 with a daily change of up 2.31%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $49.41. Shares traded up 0.41%.
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares set a new 52-week high of $510.72 on Friday, moving up 0.36%.
- Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) shares were up 2.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $133.51 for a change of up 2.66%.
- Worldpay (NYSE: WP) shares were up 2.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $134.83.
- Compass Group (OTC: CMPGY) shares were up 0.91% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.43.
- Compass Group (OTC: CMPGF) shares hit $25.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.87%.
- Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) stock hit a yearly high price of $98.97. The stock was up 6.88% for the day.
- Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) stock set a new 52-week high of $113.64 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.67 on Friday morning, moving up 4.51%.
- Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $143.70. Shares traded up 10.53%.
- Hershey (NYSE: HSY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $150.86. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.
- Sprint (NYSE: S) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.91. Shares traded up 7.05%.
- Restaurant Brands Intl (OTC: RSTRF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.51. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.
- Heineken Holding (OTC: HKHHY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.20 on Friday morning, moving up 0.92%.
- Hoya (OTC: HOCPY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.96. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
- Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.50 on Friday morning, moving up 3.28%.
- First Data (NYSE: FDC) shares were up 6.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.02 for a change of up 6.87%.
- Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $169.02 with a daily change of up 2.69%.
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $198.64. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $134.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.4%.
- London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LNSTY) shares hit $18.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.51%.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares broke to $18.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.
- Total System Services (NYSE: TSS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $135.75 on Friday morning, moving up 2.64%.
- Edison Intl (NYSE: EIX) shares set a new yearly high of $71.55 this morning. The stock was up 1.66% on the session.
- Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX: CQP) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.89. The stock was up 2.41% for the day.
- CGI (NYSE: GIB) shares were up 1.13% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.00.
- McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC.V) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $162.69.
- McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares were up 0.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $162.68 for a change of up 0.86%.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $138.47. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) stock hit a yearly high price of $140.70. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $245.31. Shares traded up 0.37%.
- Constellation Software (OTC: CNSWF) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,000.00 on Friday, moving up 2.33%.
- Wolters Kluwer (OTC: WTKWY) shares were up 2.28% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.27 for a change of up 2.28%.
- Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) shares hit a yearly high of $44.63. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $93.47 on Friday morning, moving up 2.59%.
- Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) shares were up 1.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.91.
- Wilmar International (OTC: WLMIY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.92. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session.
- Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.63 on Friday morning, moving up 0.59%.
- Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.46. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- ResMed (OTC: RSMDF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $131.21. The stock traded up 12.16% on the session.
- ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $12.81 with a daily change of up 1.6%.
- RWE (OTC: RWNFF) shares hit $27.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.34%.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.64 on Friday morning, moving up 0.28%.
- China Mengniu Dairy Co (OTC: CIADY) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.01 Friday. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
- Heico (NYSE: HEI) shares were down 0.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $140.16.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.06 Friday. The stock was up 2.77% for the day.
- MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.67 on Friday, moving up 4.56%.
- Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $140.25. Shares traded up 2.79%.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.87 on Friday morning, moving up 2.65%.
- Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) shares set a new yearly high of $123.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.47% on the session.
- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) stock hit a yearly high price of $73.41. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
- Gartner (NYSE: IT) shares set a new yearly high of $171.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.86% on the session.
- PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.44 Friday. The stock was up 4.94% for the day.
- CarMax (NYSE: KMX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $89.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.21%.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $235.55. Shares traded up 6.04%.
- Epiroc (OTC: EPKAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.45 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.95%.
- WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.36 Friday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
- Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares were down 3.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.03.
- Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) shares were up 10.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $148.89.
- Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.04 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.
- Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.09 Friday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
- Teleperformance (OTC: TLPFY) shares hit $109.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.67%.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares broke to $258.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.66%.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) stock hit a yearly high price of $87.17. The stock was up 2.53% for the day.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $198.92 on Friday morning, moving up 1.53%.
- Array BioPharma (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares set a new yearly high of $47.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.41% on the session.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.97%.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares were up 3.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $127.03.
- Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $347.63. The stock traded up 1.91% on the session.
- Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) stock set a new 52-week high of $160.43 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.95%.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) stock made a new 52-week high of $135.78 Friday. The stock was up 3.56% for the day.
- Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.64 with a daily change of down 0.62%.
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.04 Friday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- Bank Of Ayudhya (OTC: BKAHF) shares hit a yearly high of $1.29. The stock traded up 10.26% on the session.
- Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) shares set a new 52-week high of $137.01 on Friday, moving up 1.09%.
- Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $63.06. Shares traded up 1.61%.
- NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) shares hit $150.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.84%.
- Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $156.06. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
- The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.95 on Friday morning, moving up 1.18%.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.65 Friday. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.
- Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $163.76. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
- Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.
- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) stock set a new 52-week high of $158.13 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.19%.
- Barratt Developments (OTC: BTDPY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $17.40 with a daily change of down 0.74%.
- Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.58 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.03%.
- Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) stock hit a yearly high price of $143.00. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
- Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.11. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.
- Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPYPP) shares hit $25.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.35%.
- Genpact (NYSE: G) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.55 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.06%.
- Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) shares were up 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.14.
- Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $123.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
- Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $101.79 Friday. The stock was up 5.56% for the day.
- NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.43 on Friday morning, moving up 2.85%.
- Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) stock hit a yearly high price of $125.21. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
- Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) shares were up 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $131.50.
- Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $114.33. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
- Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) shares were up 1.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.24.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.72. The stock traded up 2.44% on the session.
- Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) shares hit $157.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.
- Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares were up 1.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.19.
- IAA (NYSE: IAA) shares were up 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.87.
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares were up 1.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $78.65 for a change of up 1.3%.
- Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $385.00. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session.
- Minor International (OTC: MNILY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $33.71. Shares traded up 0.72%.
- Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.48 on Friday morning, moving up 2.33%.
- Insperity (NYSE: NSP) stock set a new 52-week high of $141.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.73%.
- Ingenico Group (OTC: INGIY) shares were up 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.75.
- Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares were up 1.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $107.75 for a change of up 1.56%.
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) stock set a new 52-week high of $88.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.56%.
- CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) shares were down 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $148.35.
- CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.04%.
- CACI International (NYSE: CACI) stock hit a yearly high price of $215.94. The stock was up 1.95% for the day.
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) shares were up 0.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.59.
- Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.59. The stock traded up 5.46% on the session.
- Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.32. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
- Cobham (OTC: CBHMY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.01 with a daily change of up 3.19%.
- Cobham (OTC: CBHMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $2.17 with a daily change of up 0.77%.
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $114.80 on Friday morning, moving up 1.66%.
- First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $38.21 with a daily change of up 0.81%.
- Total Access Comm (OTC: TACYY) shares were up 2.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.61.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $73.31. Shares traded up 1.15%.
- EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $120.72 with a daily change of up 0.46%.
- Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares were up 2.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.75.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $401.52 on Friday, moving up 3.43%.
- j2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.23 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%.
- Azul (NYSE: AZUL) shares hit a yearly high of $40.70. The stock traded up 5.64% on the session.
- Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.00.
- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) shares hit $109.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.15%.
- ASM International (OTC: ASMIY) shares hit a yearly high of $82.53. The stock traded up 5.58% on the session.
- SBM Offshore (OTC: SBFFY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.65. The stock traded up 1.63% on the session.
- Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.48. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
- Gaztransport et technigaz (OTC: GZPZF) shares were up 3.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.70.
- UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $192.76. Shares traded up 2.24%.
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) shares hit a yearly high of $26.81. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
- Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares were up 1.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.17 for a change of up 1.5%.
- Federated Investors (NYSE: FII) shares were up 3.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.50.
- Eurobank Ergasias (OTC: EGFEY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $0.48 with a daily change of up 6.11%.
- White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,070.00 on Friday morning, moving up 0.15%.
- Legg Mason Inc-LeggMason (NYSE: LM) shares set a new yearly high of $38.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
- Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.57 on Friday morning, moving up 3.92%.
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.39 Friday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $15.29. Shares traded up 0.36%.
- Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.39 on Friday morning, moving up 1.16%.
- Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.50.
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.85 Friday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.56. Shares traded up 4.39%.
- Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $63.44 with a daily change of up 2.0%.
- Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFD) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.23 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.11%.
- Liberty Expedia Holdings (NASDAQ: LEXEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.84 Friday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
- Mantech Intl (NASDAQ: MANT) shares were up 0.62% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.99 for a change of up 0.62%.
- Brady (NYSE: BRC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $51.43. Shares traded up 1.34%.
- Estacio Participacoes (OTC: YDUQY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $9.14 with a daily change of up 3.82%.
- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares set a new yearly high of $41.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.
- Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.46%.
- Pros Holdings (NYSE: PRO) shares were up 8.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $71.56.
- 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.99 Friday. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.81 on Friday morning, moving up 0.25%.
- Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ: UFPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.49 on Friday, moving up 4.69%.
- World Fuel Services (NYSE: INT) shares hit a yearly high of $37.00. The stock traded up 10.6% on the session.
- Stepan (NYSE: SCL) stock hit a yearly high price of $98.97. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.
- Iguatemi Empresa (OTC: IGUEF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.32 on Friday morning, moving up 5.87%.
- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares hit $47.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%.
- Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.64 on Friday morning, moving up 1.0%.
- Israel Discount Bank (OTC: ISDAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.63%.
- Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares broke to $43.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.38%.
- eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares were up 28.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $102.00 for a change of up 28.69%.
- SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares were up 8.8% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $115.00.
- Knowles (NYSE: KN) shares broke to $20.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.91%.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares were up 0.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $91.33 for a change of up 0.45%.
- Beijing North Star Co (OTC: BEIJF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.37. Shares traded up 0.82%.
- CorVel (NASDAQ: CRVL) shares broke to $93.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%.
- CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) shares hit a yearly high of $51.41. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) shares were up 0.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.73.
- National Research (NASDAQ: NRC) shares broke to $66.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.99%.
- ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) shares hit a yearly high of $85.00. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.
- Ero Copper (OTC: ERRPF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.20 on Friday morning, moving up 3.59%.
- TomTom (OTC: TMOAF) shares broke to $11.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.26%.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RARX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.30. The stock traded down 1.08% on the session.
- Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) shares were up 1.6% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.64.
- Aliansce Shopping Centers (OTC: ALCGF) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.17 on Friday, moving up 18.56%.
- R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.13. Shares traded up 3.19%.
- QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.83%.
- Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) shares hit $22.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.07%.
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMTN) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.99 on Friday, moving down 0.12%.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares were up 18.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.58.
- Stabilus (OTC: SBLUY) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.00 Friday. The stock was up 25.71% for the day.
- NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV) shares hit $18.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.33%.
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.01 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.07%.
- Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE: PARR) shares were up 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.74.
- Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares set a new yearly high of $80.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.
- Ascendas India Trust (OTC: ACNDF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.04. The stock traded up 7.22% on the session.
- Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $33.87. Shares traded up 0.73%.
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.54 with a daily change of up 6.62%.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP) shares were up 2.96% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.14 for a change of up 2.96%.
- Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.75 on Friday morning, moving up 1.24%.
- Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) shares set a new yearly high of $18.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
- M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $33.67. Shares traded up 2.23%.
- Aecon Group (OTC: AEGXF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.46 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 9.27%.
- Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares set a new yearly high of $27.61 this morning. The stock was up 5.91% on the session.
- Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $27.81. Shares traded up 7.44%.
- Oritani Financial (NASDAQ: ORIT) shares hit a yearly high of $18.02. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
- Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.61 on Friday morning, moving down 0.04%.
- Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) shares were up 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.53.
- GL (OTC: GUORY) shares were up 3.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.89.
- MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares hit $6.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.59%.
- Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares broke to $56.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.69%.
- Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.13 on Friday morning, moving up 0.27%.
- Model N (NYSE: MODN) shares were up 2.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.37.
- Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) shares broke to $26.35 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.7%.
- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) shares were down 1.28% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.30 for a change of down 1.28%.
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.94. Shares traded up 2.63%.
- Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $20.57 with a daily change of up 7.56%.
- Canacol Energy (OTC: CNNEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.61. The stock traded up 2.11% on the session.
- Freedom Holding (OTC: FRHC) shares hit a yearly high of $11.50. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
- Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ: NCBS) shares hit a yearly high of $65.19. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.38 with a daily change of up 0.21%.
- Extendicare (OTC: EXETF) shares broke to $6.64 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.
- Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares were up 1.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.00 for a change of up 1.61%.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACHN) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.99 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 16.62%.
- AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares were up 0.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.79.
- Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.
- Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) shares hit $18.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.66%.
- Maverix Metals (AMEX: MMX) shares set a new yearly high of $4.79 this morning. The stock was up 8.84% on the session.
- Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) shares hit a yearly high of $36.53. The stock traded up 2.55% on the session.
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) shares hit a yearly high of $21.32. The stock traded up 2.64% on the session.
- Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE: NAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.07 Friday. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.
- Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.17. Shares traded up 1.66%.
- Intelligent Systems (AMEX: INS) shares broke to $49.17 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.53%.
- Teranga Gold (OTC: TGCDF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $3.85 with a daily change of up 3.09%.
- BELLUS Health (OTC: BLUSF) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.50 on Friday, moving down 1.71%.
- Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI) shares were up 6.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.50.
- Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.00 on Friday morning, moving up 8.08%.
- Semler Scientific (OTC: SMLR) shares hit a yearly high of $52.40. The stock traded up 4.0% on the session.
- UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) shares broke to $43.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.92%.
- Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE: NMY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.16 with a daily change of up 0.15%.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) shares set a new yearly high of $15.09 this morning. The stock was up 2.17% on the session.
- Forum Merger II (NASDAQ: FMCI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.13. Shares traded up 0.1%.
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares hit a yearly high of $5.25. The stock traded up 4.37% on the session.
- Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE: NPV) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.12 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.
- Karoon Energy (OTC: KRNGF) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.17 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 37.75%.
- DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares were up 1.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.25.
- Nuveen North Carolina (NYSE: NNC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.59 with a daily change of up 0.63%.
- Nuv Conn MTPS-2015 (NYSE: NTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.31 with a daily change of up 0.51%.
- GlobalSCAPE (AMEX: GSB) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.47 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 18.96%.
- StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.16. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.
- Great Bear Resources (OTC: GTBDF) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.25 on Friday, moving up 2.96%.
- Paradigm Biopharma (OTC: PBIGF) shares hit $1.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.89%.
- Red Violet (NASDAQ: RDVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.6%.
- LICT (OTC: LICT) stock made a new 52-week high of $17,000.00 Friday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
- Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE: NMT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.28. Shares traded up 3.29%.
- VietNam Holding (OTC: VNMHF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $2.22 with a daily change of up 1.83%.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) shares were up 2.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.54 for a change of up 2.12%.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.72. Shares traded up 51.59%.
- Liberty Gold (OTC: LGDTF) shares broke to $0.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.29%.
- scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.15. The stock traded up 2.05% on the session.
- Los Andes Copper (OTC: LSANF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $0.40 with a daily change of up 13.76%.
- Liberated Syndication (OTC: LSYN) shares hit a yearly high of $3.42. The stock traded down 0.31% on the session.
- UQM Technologies (AMEX: UQM) shares hit a yearly high of $1.70. The stock traded up 3.01% on the session.
- Vista Gold (AMEX: VGZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.14 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 12.24%.
- Mach7 Technologies (OTC: TDMMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.57 on Friday morning, moving up 67.65%.
- Colabor Group (OTC: COLFF) shares broke to $0.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.82%.
- Command Center (NASDAQ: CCNI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.49 on Friday morning, moving up 10.0%.
- Beach Community (OTC: BCBF) shares hit $1.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 45.71%.
- PFB (OTC: PFBOF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.54 on Friday morning, moving down 0.52%.
- Quorum Information Techs (OTC: QIFTF) shares were up 8.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.72.
- GoldQuest Mining (OTC: GDQMF) shares were up 12.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.17.
- Oro East Mining (OTC: OROE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $0.01 with a daily change of up 450.24%.
- United Resources Hldgs Gr (OTC: URHG) shares broke to $0.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.67%.
- Greenway Technologies (OTC: GWTI) shares were up 50.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.17.
- Surge Components (OTC: SPRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $3.20 with a daily change of up 5.61%.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares set a new yearly high of $2.67 this morning. The stock was up 12.24% on the session.
- Stans Energy (OTC: HREEF) shares hit $0.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 20.34%.
- FFD Financial (OTC: FFDF) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.99. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
- American Creek Resources (OTC: ACKRF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.04 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 16.64%.
- Teuton Resources (OTC: TEUTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $0.26 with a daily change of up 9.27%.
- Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTC: FLXT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.47%.
- Hinto Energy (OTC: HENI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.02. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- ZoomAway Travel (OTC: ZMWYF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.09 on Friday, moving up 14.65%.
- Radioio (OTC: RAIO) shares were up 525.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.07.
- Lattice (OTC: LTTC) shares broke to $0.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 266.14%.
- Atacama Resources Intl (OTC: ACRL) shares were up 15.88% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01.
- Mopals.com (OTC: PALS) shares were up 33.93% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.05 for a change of up 33.93%.
- Rockwealth Resources (OTC: CRZHF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.27 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.28%.
- Powerdyne International (OTC: PWDY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.0032 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 12.0%.
- Appiphany Technologies (OTC: APHD) shares were down 5.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.02 for a change of down 5.88%.
- Megatech (OTC: MGTC) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.09 on Friday, moving up 73.08%.
- Suncast Solar Energy (OTC: SUNC) shares were up 344.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.01.
- Blue Gem Enterprise (OTC: BGEM) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Friday, moving up 95.0%.
