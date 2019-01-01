QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
297.6K/134.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
6.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
114.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Inc designs, manufactures and markets flexible Bend Sensor technology. The Bend Sensor is used for myriad applications, spanning multiple markets such as automotive and transportation, wearables, medical, industrial controls, consumer products, and toys/gaming. Its products include Bend Sensor, and USB Bend Sensor Kit. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the US.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flexpoint Sensor Systems (FLXT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCPK: FLXT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Flexpoint Sensor Systems's (FLXT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flexpoint Sensor Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Flexpoint Sensor Systems (FLXT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Flexpoint Sensor Systems (FLXT)?

A

The stock price for Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCPK: FLXT) is $0.055 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flexpoint Sensor Systems (FLXT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flexpoint Sensor Systems.

Q

When is Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCPK:FLXT) reporting earnings?

A

Flexpoint Sensor Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flexpoint Sensor Systems (FLXT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flexpoint Sensor Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Flexpoint Sensor Systems (FLXT) operate in?

A

Flexpoint Sensor Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.