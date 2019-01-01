|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCPK: FLXT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Flexpoint Sensor Systems.
There is no analysis for Flexpoint Sensor Systems
The stock price for Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCPK: FLXT) is $0.055 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Flexpoint Sensor Systems.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Flexpoint Sensor Systems.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.