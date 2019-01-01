Surge Components Inc is a supplier of electronic products and components. The company's products include capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices, and discrete components, such as rectifiers, transistors, and diodes. Its marketed products are utilized in the electronic circuitry of products, comprising of automobiles, telecom, audio, cellular telephones, computers, consumer electronics, garage door openers, household appliances, power supplies and security equipment. In addition, the company's products are also sold to original equipment manufacturers and distributors.