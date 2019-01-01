QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.38 - 4.5
Mkt Cap
21.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
7.75
EPS
0.16
Shares
5.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Surge Components Inc is a supplier of electronic products and components. The company's products include capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices, and discrete components, such as rectifiers, transistors, and diodes. Its marketed products are utilized in the electronic circuitry of products, comprising of automobiles, telecom, audio, cellular telephones, computers, consumer electronics, garage door openers, household appliances, power supplies and security equipment. In addition, the company's products are also sold to original equipment manufacturers and distributors.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Surge Components Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Surge Components (SPRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Surge Components (OTCPK: SPRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Surge Components's (SPRS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Surge Components.

Q

What is the target price for Surge Components (SPRS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Surge Components

Q

Current Stock Price for Surge Components (SPRS)?

A

The stock price for Surge Components (OTCPK: SPRS) is $3.95 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:50:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Surge Components (SPRS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Surge Components.

Q

When is Surge Components (OTCPK:SPRS) reporting earnings?

A

Surge Components does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Surge Components (SPRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Surge Components.

Q

What sector and industry does Surge Components (SPRS) operate in?

A

Surge Components is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.