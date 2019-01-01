QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.6K
Div / Yield
0/2.91%
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
535.4M
Payout Ratio
30.13
Open
-
P/E
10.29
EPS
0
Shares
3.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Beijing North Star Co Ltd is a company that is principally engaged in development properties, investment properties (including hotels), and commercial properties. Its development properties are located in Beijing and Changsha, Hunan, and consist of the development and sales of houses, apartments, villas, and offices of different classes and features that provide for commercial purposes. The investment properties involve convention, hotel, office, and apartment business. The company's commercial properties include Beichen Shopping Centre, Beichen Shopping Centre, and Legend Shopping Centre. It operates through three business segments namely Property Development; Investment properties and hotels; and others. All the company's revenue is derived from China.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Beijing North Star Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beijing North Star Co (BEIJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beijing North Star Co (OTCPK: BEIJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beijing North Star Co's (BEIJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beijing North Star Co.

Q

What is the target price for Beijing North Star Co (BEIJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beijing North Star Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Beijing North Star Co (BEIJF)?

A

The stock price for Beijing North Star Co (OTCPK: BEIJF) is $0.159 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 18:05:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beijing North Star Co (BEIJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beijing North Star Co.

Q

When is Beijing North Star Co (OTCPK:BEIJF) reporting earnings?

A

Beijing North Star Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beijing North Star Co (BEIJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beijing North Star Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Beijing North Star Co (BEIJF) operate in?

A

Beijing North Star Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.