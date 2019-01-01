Beijing North Star Co Ltd is a company that is principally engaged in development properties, investment properties (including hotels), and commercial properties. Its development properties are located in Beijing and Changsha, Hunan, and consist of the development and sales of houses, apartments, villas, and offices of different classes and features that provide for commercial purposes. The investment properties involve convention, hotel, office, and apartment business. The company's commercial properties include Beichen Shopping Centre, Beichen Shopping Centre, and Legend Shopping Centre. It operates through three business segments namely Property Development; Investment properties and hotels; and others. All the company's revenue is derived from China.