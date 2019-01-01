QQQ
Extendicare Inc is a long-term care facilities company. The business has five segments including Long-term care; Retirement living; Home health care; Other Canadian operations and Corporate segment. The long-term care segment represents the long-term care homes operated by the company. The Retirement Living segment operates retirement communities that provide services to private-pay residents. The Home Health Care segment provides nursing care, physical therapy, and assisting services to accommodate individuals living at home. The Other Canadian Operations segment provides consulting services to other care providers. The company generates a vast majority of its revenue from Canada.

Extendicare Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Extendicare (EXETF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Extendicare (OTCPK: EXETF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Extendicare's (EXETF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Extendicare.

Q

What is the target price for Extendicare (EXETF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Extendicare

Q

Current Stock Price for Extendicare (EXETF)?

A

The stock price for Extendicare (OTCPK: EXETF) is $5.9436 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:47:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Extendicare (EXETF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) reporting earnings?

A

Extendicare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Extendicare (EXETF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Extendicare.

Q

What sector and industry does Extendicare (EXETF) operate in?

A

Extendicare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.