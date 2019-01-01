Extendicare Inc is a long-term care facilities company. The business has five segments including Long-term care; Retirement living; Home health care; Other Canadian operations and Corporate segment. The long-term care segment represents the long-term care homes operated by the company. The Retirement Living segment operates retirement communities that provide services to private-pay residents. The Home Health Care segment provides nursing care, physical therapy, and assisting services to accommodate individuals living at home. The Other Canadian Operations segment provides consulting services to other care providers. The company generates a vast majority of its revenue from Canada.