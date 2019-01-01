QQQ
Range
0.14 - 0.15
Vol / Avg.
82.9K/53.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
63.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.14
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
439.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
American Creek Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The company holds interests in the properties located in the regions of British Columbia, Canada. Its projects include the Treaty Creek project, and Gold hill, Dunwell, Ample goldmax property and others.

American Creek Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Creek Resources (ACKRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Creek Resources (OTCPK: ACKRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Creek Resources's (ACKRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Creek Resources.

Q

What is the target price for American Creek Resources (ACKRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Creek Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for American Creek Resources (ACKRF)?

A

The stock price for American Creek Resources (OTCPK: ACKRF) is $0.145 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:49:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Creek Resources (ACKRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Creek Resources.

Q

When is American Creek Resources (OTCPK:ACKRF) reporting earnings?

A

American Creek Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Creek Resources (ACKRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Creek Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does American Creek Resources (ACKRF) operate in?

A

American Creek Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.