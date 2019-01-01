QQQ
Range
0.59 - 0.61
Vol / Avg.
92.1K/66.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 0.62
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.61
P/E
53.9
EPS
0.01
Shares
7.4B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Eurobank Ergasias Services And Holdings SA is a full-service banking group operating primarily in Greece, but with some exposure to the rest of Europe. In addition to its extensive branch network offering retail and corporate banking services in its home country, the group engages in retail and business banking in Bulgaria, Romania, and Serbia, as well as wealth management services in Cyprus, Luxembourg, and London. Loans and advances to customers constitute a majority of the group's earning assets, mostly in retail mortgages, followed by commercial and small business loans. A majority of the bank's net revenue is net interest income, followed by net fees and commissions.

Eurobank Ergasias Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eurobank Ergasias (EGFEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eurobank Ergasias (OTCPK: EGFEY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eurobank Ergasias's (EGFEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eurobank Ergasias.

Q

What is the target price for Eurobank Ergasias (EGFEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eurobank Ergasias

Q

Current Stock Price for Eurobank Ergasias (EGFEY)?

A

The stock price for Eurobank Ergasias (OTCPK: EGFEY) is $0.595 last updated Today at 8:34:04 PM.

Q

Does Eurobank Ergasias (EGFEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eurobank Ergasias.

Q

When is Eurobank Ergasias (OTCPK:EGFEY) reporting earnings?

A

Eurobank Ergasias does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eurobank Ergasias (EGFEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eurobank Ergasias.

Q

What sector and industry does Eurobank Ergasias (EGFEY) operate in?

A

Eurobank Ergasias is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.