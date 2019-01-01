Eurobank Ergasias Services And Holdings SA is a full-service banking group operating primarily in Greece, but with some exposure to the rest of Europe. In addition to its extensive branch network offering retail and corporate banking services in its home country, the group engages in retail and business banking in Bulgaria, Romania, and Serbia, as well as wealth management services in Cyprus, Luxembourg, and London. Loans and advances to customers constitute a majority of the group's earning assets, mostly in retail mortgages, followed by commercial and small business loans. A majority of the bank's net revenue is net interest income, followed by net fees and commissions.