Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Lattice Inc is a U.S based communication services company. It operates through the telecom services segment. It provides telecommunication services to correctional facilities. In addition, it also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company offers various products and services, including Corrections Operating Platform, Nexus Inmate Telephone System, CellMate, Netvisit Video Visitation, Netvisit Video Arraingment and Direct Services.

Lattice Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lattice (LTTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lattice (OTCEM: LTTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lattice's (LTTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lattice.

Q

What is the target price for Lattice (LTTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lattice

Q

Current Stock Price for Lattice (LTTC)?

A

The stock price for Lattice (OTCEM: LTTC) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 19:36:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lattice (LTTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lattice.

Q

When is Lattice (OTCEM:LTTC) reporting earnings?

A

Lattice does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lattice (LTTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lattice.

Q

What sector and industry does Lattice (LTTC) operate in?

A

Lattice is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.