Lattice Inc is a U.S based communication services company. It operates through the telecom services segment. It provides telecommunication services to correctional facilities. In addition, it also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company offers various products and services, including Corrections Operating Platform, Nexus Inmate Telephone System, CellMate, Netvisit Video Visitation, Netvisit Video Arraingment and Direct Services.