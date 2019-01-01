QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mach7 Technologies Ltd is engaged in enterprise imaging data sharing, storage, and interoperability for healthcare enterprises globally. The company's operating segment includes Software licenses and Professional services. It generates maximum revenue from the Software licenses segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in the Middle East; Asia/Pacific and Europe, and other regions. The company's solutions include Management Studio; Diagnostic Studio; and Clinical Studio.

Mach7 Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mach7 Technologies (TDMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mach7 Technologies (OTCGM: TDMMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mach7 Technologies's (TDMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mach7 Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Mach7 Technologies (TDMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mach7 Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Mach7 Technologies (TDMMF)?

A

The stock price for Mach7 Technologies (OTCGM: TDMMF) is $0.65 last updated Wed Oct 13 2021 17:55:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mach7 Technologies (TDMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mach7 Technologies.

Q

When is Mach7 Technologies (OTCGM:TDMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Mach7 Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mach7 Technologies (TDMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mach7 Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Mach7 Technologies (TDMMF) operate in?

A

Mach7 Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.