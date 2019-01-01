QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.55 - 12.96
Mkt Cap
351.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
27.2M
Outstanding
Los Andes Copper Ltd is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper deposits in Latin America. Its project consists of Vizcachitas Copper Project in Chile.

Los Andes Copper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Los Andes Copper (LSANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Los Andes Copper (OTCQX: LSANF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Los Andes Copper's (LSANF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Los Andes Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Los Andes Copper (LSANF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Los Andes Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Los Andes Copper (LSANF)?

A

The stock price for Los Andes Copper (OTCQX: LSANF) is $12.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:43:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Los Andes Copper (LSANF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Los Andes Copper.

Q

When is Los Andes Copper (OTCQX:LSANF) reporting earnings?

A

Los Andes Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Los Andes Copper (LSANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Los Andes Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Los Andes Copper (LSANF) operate in?

A

Los Andes Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.