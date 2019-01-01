|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.180
|-0.150
|0.0300
|REV
|49.570M
|56.018M
|6.448M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SentinelOne (NYSE: S) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SentinelOne’s space includes: VMware (NYSE:VMW), GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD).
The latest price target for SentinelOne (NYSE: S) was reported by DA Davidson on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting S to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.85% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is $39.08 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2007 to stockholders of record on December 5, 2007.
SentinelOne’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SentinelOne.
SentinelOne is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.