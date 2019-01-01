QQQ
Range
31.83 - 39.42
Vol / Avg.
7.5M/4.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
34.03 - 78.53
Mkt Cap
10.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
32.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.26
Shares
266.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.180-0.150 0.0300
REV49.570M56.018M6.448M

Analyst Ratings

SentinelOne Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SentinelOne (S) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SentinelOne (NYSE: S) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SentinelOne's (S) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SentinelOne (S) stock?

A

The latest price target for SentinelOne (NYSE: S) was reported by DA Davidson on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting S to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.85% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SentinelOne (S)?

A

The stock price for SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is $39.08 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SentinelOne (S) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2007 to stockholders of record on December 5, 2007.

Q

When is SentinelOne (NYSE:S) reporting earnings?

A

SentinelOne’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is SentinelOne (S) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SentinelOne.

Q

What sector and industry does SentinelOne (S) operate in?

A

SentinelOne is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.