QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/101.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
189.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Stans Energy Corp is a resource development company focused on advancing rare and specialty metals properties and processing technologies. Geographically, its business presence is seen across the region of Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic and Russia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stans Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stans Energy (HREEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stans Energy (OTCEM: HREEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stans Energy's (HREEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stans Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Stans Energy (HREEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stans Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Stans Energy (HREEF)?

A

The stock price for Stans Energy (OTCEM: HREEF) is $0.0157 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:17:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stans Energy (HREEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stans Energy.

Q

When is Stans Energy (OTCEM:HREEF) reporting earnings?

A

Stans Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stans Energy (HREEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stans Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Stans Energy (HREEF) operate in?

A

Stans Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.