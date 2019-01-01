QQQ
Range
13.47 - 13.65
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.55/4.00%
52 Wk
11.79 - 17.47
Mkt Cap
812.5M
Payout Ratio
65.24
Open
13.65
P/E
16.68
EPS
0.64
Shares
60.3M
Outstanding
Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two major segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is primarily engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. Aecon generates the majority of its revenue from the Construction segment.

Aecon Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aecon Group (AEGXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aecon Group (OTCPK: AEGXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aecon Group's (AEGXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aecon Group.

Q

What is the target price for Aecon Group (AEGXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aecon Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Aecon Group (AEGXF)?

A

The stock price for Aecon Group (OTCPK: AEGXF) is $13.47 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:37:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aecon Group (AEGXF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 4, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 23, 2021.

Q

When is Aecon Group (OTCPK:AEGXF) reporting earnings?

A

Aecon Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aecon Group (AEGXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aecon Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Aecon Group (AEGXF) operate in?

A

Aecon Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.