Range
166.65 - 171.6
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/4.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
150.02 - 298.48
Mkt Cap
38.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
170.27
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
229.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 21 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:44AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 10:52AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 1:00PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:21AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a cybersecurity vendor that specializes in endpoint protection, threat intelligence and hunting, attack remediation, and offers various solutions to supplement security and network operations teams. Its cloud-based architecture collects data across all its endpoint agents, analyzes the information within its cloud platform, and updates all of its customers' security posture. CrowdStrike sells packaged tiers of cybersecurity protection and offers individual security modules via its online marketplace. The company was founded in 2011, went public in 2019, and is based in California.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1000.170 0.0700
REV363.530M380.051M16.521M

CrowdStrike Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CrowdStrike Holdings's (CRWD) competitors?

A

Other companies in CrowdStrike Holdings’s space includes: VMware (NYSE:VMW), GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD).

Q

What is the target price for CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) stock?

A

The latest price target for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) was reported by Mizuho on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 270.00 expecting CRWD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.41% upside). 46 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)?

A

The stock price for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) is $167.28 last updated Today at 4:19:13 PM.

Q

Does CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CrowdStrike Holdings.

Q

When is CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) reporting earnings?

A

CrowdStrike Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CrowdStrike Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) operate in?

A

CrowdStrike Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.