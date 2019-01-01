CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a cybersecurity vendor that specializes in endpoint protection, threat intelligence and hunting, attack remediation, and offers various solutions to supplement security and network operations teams. Its cloud-based architecture collects data across all its endpoint agents, analyzes the information within its cloud platform, and updates all of its customers' security posture. CrowdStrike sells packaged tiers of cybersecurity protection and offers individual security modules via its online marketplace. The company was founded in 2011, went public in 2019, and is based in California.