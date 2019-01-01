|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.100
|0.170
|0.0700
|REV
|363.530M
|380.051M
|16.521M
You can purchase shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CrowdStrike Holdings’s space includes: VMware (NYSE:VMW), GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD).
The latest price target for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) was reported by Mizuho on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 270.00 expecting CRWD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.41% upside). 46 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) is $167.28 last updated Today at 4:19:13 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for CrowdStrike Holdings.
CrowdStrike Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CrowdStrike Holdings.
CrowdStrike Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.