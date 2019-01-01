QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
United Resources Holdings Group Inc is an exploration stage company.

United Resources Hldgs Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Resources Hldgs Gr (URHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Resources Hldgs Gr (OTCPK: URHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Resources Hldgs Gr's (URHG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Resources Hldgs Gr.

Q

What is the target price for United Resources Hldgs Gr (URHG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Resources Hldgs Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for United Resources Hldgs Gr (URHG)?

A

The stock price for United Resources Hldgs Gr (OTCPK: URHG) is $0.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Resources Hldgs Gr (URHG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Resources Hldgs Gr.

Q

When is United Resources Hldgs Gr (OTCPK:URHG) reporting earnings?

A

United Resources Hldgs Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Resources Hldgs Gr (URHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Resources Hldgs Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does United Resources Hldgs Gr (URHG) operate in?

A

United Resources Hldgs Gr is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.