Teuton Resources Corp is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and dealing in mineral properties in the province of British Columbia, Canada. It focuses on the exploration of its claims in the Golden Triangle/Stewart region of northwestern British Columbia. Teuton's projects include Treaty Creek Property, Bonsai Property, Leduc Silver Property, Stamp Claims, Four J's Claims, Lord Nelson Claims, IC2 Claim, High South Claims, Fairweather Property, and Del Norte and Midas Properties.