QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.36 - 2.75
Mkt Cap
89.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
56.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Teuton Resources Corp is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and dealing in mineral properties in the province of British Columbia, Canada. It focuses on the exploration of its claims in the Golden Triangle/Stewart region of northwestern British Columbia. Teuton's projects include Treaty Creek Property, Bonsai Property, Leduc Silver Property, Stamp Claims, Four J's Claims, Lord Nelson Claims, IC2 Claim, High South Claims, Fairweather Property, and Del Norte and Midas Properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Teuton Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teuton Resources (TEUTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teuton Resources (OTCPK: TEUTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Teuton Resources's (TEUTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Teuton Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Teuton Resources (TEUTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Teuton Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Teuton Resources (TEUTF)?

A

The stock price for Teuton Resources (OTCPK: TEUTF) is $1.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:27:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teuton Resources (TEUTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teuton Resources.

Q

When is Teuton Resources (OTCPK:TEUTF) reporting earnings?

A

Teuton Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Teuton Resources (TEUTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teuton Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Teuton Resources (TEUTF) operate in?

A

Teuton Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.