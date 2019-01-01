QQQ
Range
99.04 - 100.25
Vol / Avg.
26.2K/21K
Div / Yield
1.8/1.79%
52 Wk
77.49 - 119.17
Mkt Cap
25.7B
Payout Ratio
50.78
Open
99.45
P/E
33.17
EPS
0
Shares
257M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 9:43PM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 5:44AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Wolters Kluwer is a Europe-listed global information services company. It operates across four distinct business segments serving a wide array of clients: health (26% of 2020 sales), tax and accounting (31%), legal and regulatory (23%), and governance, risk, and compliance (20%). Within these divisions, Wolters aims to be the industry leader in a variety of niche, higher-value services.

Wolters Kluwer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCPK: WTKWY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wolters Kluwer's (WTKWY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wolters Kluwer.

Q

What is the target price for Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wolters Kluwer (OTCPK: WTKWY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WTKWY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)?

A

The stock price for Wolters Kluwer (OTCPK: WTKWY) is $100.04 last updated Today at 5:17:17 PM.

Q

Does Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on April 23, 2015.

Q

When is Wolters Kluwer (OTCPK:WTKWY) reporting earnings?

A

Wolters Kluwer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wolters Kluwer.

Q

What sector and industry does Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) operate in?

A

Wolters Kluwer is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.