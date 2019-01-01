Powerdyne International Inc
(OTCPK:PWDY)
$0.0008
0[0.00%]
Open0.001Close0.001
Vol / Avg.2.153M / 2.828MMkt Cap1.508M
Day Range0.001 - 0.00152 Wk Range0.001 - 0.021

Powerdyne International Stock (OTC:PWDY), Quotes and News Summary

Powerdyne International Stock (OTC: PWDY) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open0.001Close0.001
Vol / Avg.2.153M / 2.828MMkt Cap1.508M
Day Range0.001 - 0.00152 Wk Range0.001 - 0.021
Lisa Levin - Jul 26, 2019, 3:37PM
Lisa Levin - Jul 23, 2019, 2:39PM
Seeking Alpha - Aug 4, 2023, 12:30PM
Q

How do I buy Powerdyne International (PWDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Powerdyne International (OTCPK: PWDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Powerdyne International's (PWDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Powerdyne International.

Q

What is the target price for Powerdyne International (PWDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Powerdyne International

Q

Current Stock Price for Powerdyne International (PWDY)?

A

The stock price for Powerdyne International (OTCPK: PWDY) is $0.0008 last updated October 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM UTC.

Q

Does Powerdyne International (PWDY) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Powerdyne International.

Q

When is Powerdyne International (OTCPK:PWDY) reporting earnings?

A

Powerdyne International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Powerdyne International (PWDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Powerdyne International.

Q

What sector and industry does Powerdyne International (PWDY) operate in?

A

Powerdyne International is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.

