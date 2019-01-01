QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
New York Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes, in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company's investment portfolio consists of Structured multi-family property investments such as multi-family CMBS an preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties. Distressed residential assets such as residential mortgage loans sourced from distressed markets and non-Agency RMBS. Second mortgages, Agency RMBS, and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

New York Mortgage Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New York Mortgage Trust (NYMTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMTN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are New York Mortgage Trust's (NYMTN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for New York Mortgage Trust (NYMTN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New York Mortgage Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for New York Mortgage Trust (NYMTN)?

A

The stock price for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMTN) is $23.65 last updated Today at 8:48:30 PM.

Q

Does New York Mortgage Trust (NYMTN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN) reporting earnings?

A

New York Mortgage Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New York Mortgage Trust (NYMTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New York Mortgage Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does New York Mortgage Trust (NYMTN) operate in?

A

New York Mortgage Trust is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.