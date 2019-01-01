QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.53 - 1.01
Mkt Cap
55.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
17.22
EPS
0.01
Shares
102M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market. Its products such as meat, fish, and sea food (Specialty Distribution) as well as general food related products (Broadline Distribution). The company generates maximum revenue from Distribution segment.

Colabor Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Colabor Group (COLFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Colabor Group (OTCPK: COLFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Colabor Group's (COLFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Colabor Group.

Q

What is the target price for Colabor Group (COLFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Colabor Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Colabor Group (COLFF)?

A

The stock price for Colabor Group (OTCPK: COLFF) is $0.54 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 15:42:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Colabor Group (COLFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Colabor Group.

Q

When is Colabor Group (OTCPK:COLFF) reporting earnings?

A

Colabor Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Colabor Group (COLFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Colabor Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Colabor Group (COLFF) operate in?

A

Colabor Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.