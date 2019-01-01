QQQ
VietNam Holding Ltd is a closed-end investment holding company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have high growth potential at an attractive valuation. The company's portfolio consists of the traded equity shares of Vietnamese companies or companies doing a portion of their business in Vietnam.


VietNam Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VietNam Holding (VNMHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VietNam Holding (OTCPK: VNMHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are VietNam Holding's (VNMHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VietNam Holding.

Q

What is the target price for VietNam Holding (VNMHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VietNam Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for VietNam Holding (VNMHF)?

A

The stock price for VietNam Holding (OTCPK: VNMHF) is $4.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:39:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VietNam Holding (VNMHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VietNam Holding.

Q

When is VietNam Holding (OTCPK:VNMHF) reporting earnings?

A

VietNam Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VietNam Holding (VNMHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VietNam Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does VietNam Holding (VNMHF) operate in?

A

VietNam Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.