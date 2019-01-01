Compass Group is the largest food-service company globally, operating in more than 50 countries with annual sales of almost GBP 25 billion. Compass Group's model stems from operating on-premises catering facilities, rather than centralised industrial kitchens. Food services is Compass' core focus and contributes more than 80% of revenue. In addition, the company provides support services to clients through activities including cleaning services, office services (for example, concierge services), grounds maintenance, and so on.