QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
23.87 - 24.49
Vol / Avg.
3.8K/394.2K
Div / Yield
0.19/0.79%
52 Wk
19.35 - 25.25
Mkt Cap
42.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.49
P/E
87.65
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 6:35AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Compass Group is the largest food-service company globally, operating in more than 50 countries with annual sales of almost GBP 25 billion. Compass Group's model stems from operating on-premises catering facilities, rather than centralised industrial kitchens. Food services is Compass' core focus and contributes more than 80% of revenue. In addition, the company provides support services to clients through activities including cleaning services, office services (for example, concierge services), grounds maintenance, and so on.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Compass Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Compass Gr (CMPGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Compass Gr (OTCPK: CMPGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Compass Gr's (CMPGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Compass Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Compass Gr (CMPGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Compass Gr (OTCPK: CMPGY) was reported by Kepler Cheuvreux on March 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CMPGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Compass Gr (CMPGY)?

A

The stock price for Compass Gr (OTCPK: CMPGY) is $23.88 last updated Today at 3:04:24 PM.

Q

Does Compass Gr (CMPGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 7, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 23, 2013.

Q

When is Compass Gr (OTCPK:CMPGY) reporting earnings?

A

Compass Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Compass Gr (CMPGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Compass Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Compass Gr (CMPGY) operate in?

A

Compass Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.