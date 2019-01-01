QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
FFD Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It acts as a holding company for First Federal Community Bank. The bank offers personal and business banking products and services. The company's personal products and services include personal checking, debit card, credit cards, personal savings, personal loans and account services. The business products and services include business checking, business debit card, business credit cards, business savings, business loans, account services and cash management. The bank also offers loans and mortgages, which include personal loans, credit cards, and business loans. Its services and tools include account services and cash management.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FFD Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FFD Financial (FFDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FFD Financial (OTCPK: FFDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FFD Financial's (FFDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FFD Financial.

Q

What is the target price for FFD Financial (FFDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FFD Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for FFD Financial (FFDF)?

A

The stock price for FFD Financial (OTCPK: FFDF) is $29.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:45:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FFD Financial (FFDF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 29, 2015.

Q

When is FFD Financial (OTCPK:FFDF) reporting earnings?

A

FFD Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FFD Financial (FFDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FFD Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does FFD Financial (FFDF) operate in?

A

FFD Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.