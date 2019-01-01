FFD Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It acts as a holding company for First Federal Community Bank. The bank offers personal and business banking products and services. The company's personal products and services include personal checking, debit card, credit cards, personal savings, personal loans and account services. The business products and services include business checking, business debit card, business credit cards, business savings, business loans, account services and cash management. The bank also offers loans and mortgages, which include personal loans, credit cards, and business loans. Its services and tools include account services and cash management.