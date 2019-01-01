Minor International PCL operates hotels, restaurants, and several smaller businesses. The company operates in three key segments: Hotel & Spa, with properties in Europe, Thailand, and Latin America; Restaurant, with locations primarily in Thailand, China, and Australia; and Retail, which offers a wide range of high-end clothing and consumer products through stores and e-commerce in Thailand. Most of its revenue comes from European hotels and spas. A sizable portion of sales also comes from the restaurant segment in Thailand.