Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.24/1.16%
52 Wk
20.82 - 25.77
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-4
Shares
208.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Minor International PCL operates hotels, restaurants, and several smaller businesses. The company operates in three key segments: Hotel & Spa, with properties in Europe, Thailand, and Latin America; Restaurant, with locations primarily in Thailand, China, and Australia; and Retail, which offers a wide range of high-end clothing and consumer products through stores and e-commerce in Thailand. Most of its revenue comes from European hotels and spas. A sizable portion of sales also comes from the restaurant segment in Thailand.

Minor International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Minor International (MNILY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Minor International (OTCPK: MNILY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Minor International's (MNILY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Minor International.

Q

What is the target price for Minor International (MNILY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Minor International

Q

Current Stock Price for Minor International (MNILY)?

A

The stock price for Minor International (OTCPK: MNILY) is $20.82 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 17:27:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Minor International (MNILY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Minor International.

Q

When is Minor International (OTCPK:MNILY) reporting earnings?

A

Minor International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Minor International (MNILY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Minor International.

Q

What sector and industry does Minor International (MNILY) operate in?

A

Minor International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.