QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.9/5.88%
52 Wk
14.09 - 19.4
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
41.54
Open
-
P/E
7.07
EPS
0
Shares
180.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
SBM Offshore NV provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry over the full product lifecycle. The company engages in design, supply, installation, operation, and life extension of floating production, storage, and offloading, or FPSO, vessels. Vessels are either owned or operated by SBM and leased to clients or supplied on a turnkey basis. SBM also offers semisubmersibles, brownfield and offshore loading terminals, and a slew of other products. SBM's offshore value chain includes construction of FPSOs, offshore operations, and financing and leasing of facilities, all of which are offered globally.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SBM Offshore Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SBM Offshore (SBFFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SBM Offshore (OTCPK: SBFFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SBM Offshore's (SBFFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SBM Offshore.

Q

What is the target price for SBM Offshore (SBFFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SBM Offshore

Q

Current Stock Price for SBM Offshore (SBFFY)?

A

The stock price for SBM Offshore (OTCPK: SBFFY) is $15.27 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 15:05:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SBM Offshore (SBFFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 24, 2011 to stockholders of record on May 9, 2011.

Q

When is SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFY) reporting earnings?

A

SBM Offshore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SBM Offshore (SBFFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SBM Offshore.

Q

What sector and industry does SBM Offshore (SBFFY) operate in?

A

SBM Offshore is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.