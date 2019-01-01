|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Restaurant Brands Intl (OTC: RSTRF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Restaurant Brands Intl.
There is no analysis for Restaurant Brands Intl
The stock price for Restaurant Brands Intl (OTC: RSTRF) is $50.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 2, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2015.
Restaurant Brands Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Restaurant Brands Intl.
Restaurant Brands Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.