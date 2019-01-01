Restaurant Brands International LP is a Canada-based firm. It owns, operates and franchises quick-service restaurants and possesses market recognition. It operates in three segments namely; Tim Hortons; Burger King; and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Its business generates revenue from franchise revenues; property revenues from properties it leases or subleases to franchisees; and sales at restaurants owned by the company. In addition, the Tim Hortons business generates a vast majority of the revenue from sales to franchisees related to its supply chain operations, including manufacturing, procurement, warehousing, and distribution, as well as sales to retailers.