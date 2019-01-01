QQQ
Range
50.69 - 50.69
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/0.5K
Div / Yield
2.13/3.94%
52 Wk
54.08 - 69.76
Mkt Cap
17.6B
Payout Ratio
78.81
Open
50.69
P/E
20.1
EPS
0.71
Shares
347.3M
Outstanding
Restaurant Brands International LP is a Canada-based firm. It owns, operates and franchises quick-service restaurants and possesses market recognition. It operates in three segments namely; Tim Hortons; Burger King; and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Its business generates revenue from franchise revenues; property revenues from properties it leases or subleases to franchisees; and sales at restaurants owned by the company. In addition, the Tim Hortons business generates a vast majority of the revenue from sales to franchisees related to its supply chain operations, including manufacturing, procurement, warehousing, and distribution, as well as sales to retailers.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Restaurant Brands Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Restaurant Brands Intl (RSTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Restaurant Brands Intl (OTC: RSTRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Restaurant Brands Intl's (RSTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Restaurant Brands Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Restaurant Brands Intl (RSTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Restaurant Brands Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Restaurant Brands Intl (RSTRF)?

A

The stock price for Restaurant Brands Intl (OTC: RSTRF) is $50.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Restaurant Brands Intl (RSTRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 2, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2015.

Q

When is Restaurant Brands Intl (OTC:RSTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Restaurant Brands Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Restaurant Brands Intl (RSTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Restaurant Brands Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Restaurant Brands Intl (RSTRF) operate in?

A

Restaurant Brands Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.