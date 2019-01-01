StealthGas Inc is an international shipping transportation company. It owns liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) pressurized carriers and provides international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users, as well as crude oil and product carriers to oil producers, refineries and commodities traders worldwide. The company carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied forms, such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of crude oil and natural gas.