|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.040
|0.050
|0.0100
|REV
|31.790M
|37.486M
|5.696M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in StealthGas’s space includes: Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS), Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG), Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) and Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS).
The latest price target for StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) was reported by Jefferies on January 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting GASS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 125.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) is $2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 9, 2009 to stockholders of record on February 26, 2009.
StealthGas’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for StealthGas.
StealthGas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.