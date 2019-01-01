QQQ
Range
1.94 - 2.09
Vol / Avg.
95.5K/88.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.91 - 3.28
Mkt Cap
76.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.09
P/E
24.5
EPS
0.03
Shares
38.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
StealthGas Inc is an international shipping transportation company. It owns liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) pressurized carriers and provides international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users, as well as crude oil and product carriers to oil producers, refineries and commodities traders worldwide. The company carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied forms, such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of crude oil and natural gas.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0400.050 0.0100
REV31.790M37.486M5.696M

Analyst Ratings

StealthGas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy StealthGas (GASS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are StealthGas's (GASS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for StealthGas (GASS) stock?

A

The latest price target for StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) was reported by Jefferies on January 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting GASS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 125.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for StealthGas (GASS)?

A

The stock price for StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) is $2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does StealthGas (GASS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 9, 2009 to stockholders of record on February 26, 2009.

Q

When is StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) reporting earnings?

A

StealthGas’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is StealthGas (GASS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for StealthGas.

Q

What sector and industry does StealthGas (GASS) operate in?

A

StealthGas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.