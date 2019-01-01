QQQ
Range
42.33 - 43.78
Vol / Avg.
12.5K/9.1K
Div / Yield
0.59/1.36%
52 Wk
40.51 - 52.85
Mkt Cap
24.8B
Payout Ratio
35.54
Open
42.88
P/E
38.75
EPS
0
Shares
575.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Heineken Holding NV holds more than 50% of Heineken NV's issued shares. It does not engage in operational activities and generates income almost exclusively by receiving Heineken dividends. Heineken Holding NV has five segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Heineken NV brews and sells more than 200 brands of beer in nearly 200 countries. Notable brands include Heineken, Amstel, Dos Equis, Tecate, Goldberg, Red Stripe, Legunitas, and Tiger. Close to half of Heineken NV's revenue comes from Europe, and nearly one third of its revenue comes from the Americas. The remaining revenue is split among the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Middle East and Eastern Europe regions.

Heineken Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heineken Holding (HKHHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heineken Holding (OTCQX: HKHHY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Heineken Holding's (HKHHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Heineken Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Heineken Holding (HKHHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Heineken Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Heineken Holding (HKHHY)?

A

The stock price for Heineken Holding (OTCQX: HKHHY) is $43.025 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heineken Holding (HKHHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on April 24, 2015.

Q

When is Heineken Holding (OTCQX:HKHHY) reporting earnings?

A

Heineken Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Heineken Holding (HKHHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heineken Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Heineken Holding (HKHHY) operate in?

A

Heineken Holding is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.