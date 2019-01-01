Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company that engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for human use in Australia. The firm is engaged in drug repurposing, pentosan polysulphate sodium (PPS) for the lead clinical indication of bone marrow edema, Alphavirus - Ross River virus (RRV) and Chikungunya virus (CHIKV), Mucopolysaccharidosis, and allergic respiratory conditions, including allergic rhinitis (AR) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).