Quorum Information Technologies Inc is an information technology company engaged in the automotive retail business. It develops, markets, implements, and supports its software products, XSELLERATOR, a Dealership Management System for the automotive market; Autovance Desk, Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service and Sales Customer Relationship Management (CRM" system and Business Development Centre (BDC); and Quorum Advantage showroom system. The Company works with original equipment manufacturers to bring integration between the auto manufacturers and the systems that dealers use. The Company operates in one segment, the computer network, and the business software industry. Its geographical segments are Canada and the United States.

Quorum Information Techs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quorum Information Techs (QIFTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quorum Information Techs (OTCPK: QIFTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quorum Information Techs's (QIFTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quorum Information Techs.

Q

What is the target price for Quorum Information Techs (QIFTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quorum Information Techs

Q

Current Stock Price for Quorum Information Techs (QIFTF)?

A

The stock price for Quorum Information Techs (OTCPK: QIFTF) is $0.7441 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 15:34:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quorum Information Techs (QIFTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quorum Information Techs.

Q

When is Quorum Information Techs (OTCPK:QIFTF) reporting earnings?

A

Quorum Information Techs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quorum Information Techs (QIFTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quorum Information Techs.

Q

What sector and industry does Quorum Information Techs (QIFTF) operate in?

A

Quorum Information Techs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.