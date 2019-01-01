Quorum Information Technologies Inc is an information technology company engaged in the automotive retail business. It develops, markets, implements, and supports its software products, XSELLERATOR, a Dealership Management System for the automotive market; Autovance Desk, Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service and Sales Customer Relationship Management (CRM" system and Business Development Centre (BDC); and Quorum Advantage showroom system. The Company works with original equipment manufacturers to bring integration between the auto manufacturers and the systems that dealers use. The Company operates in one segment, the computer network, and the business software industry. Its geographical segments are Canada and the United States.