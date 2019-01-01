QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
LICT Corp is a United States-based integrated provider of broadband and voice services. It provides high-speed broadband services, including internet access, through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems. The company also provides video services through both traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; Voice over Internet Protocol; wireless voice communications; and other related services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LICT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LICT (LICT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LICT (OTCPK: LICT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LICT's (LICT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LICT.

Q

What is the target price for LICT (LICT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LICT

Q

Current Stock Price for LICT (LICT)?

A

The stock price for LICT (OTCPK: LICT) is $24750 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:56:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LICT (LICT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.94 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on January 25, 2002.

Q

When is LICT (OTCPK:LICT) reporting earnings?

A

LICT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LICT (LICT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LICT.

Q

What sector and industry does LICT (LICT) operate in?

A

LICT is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.