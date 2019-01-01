Wilmar International Ltd is a processor of palm and lauric oils and a producer of consumer pack edible oils. Its operating segment includes Food Products; Feed and Industrial Products; Plantation and Sugar Milling and others. The company generates maximum revenue from Feed and Industrial Products segment. Its Feed and Industrial Products segment comprises the processing, merchandising, and distribution of products, which includes animal feeds, non-edible palm and lauric products, agricultural commodities, oleochemicals, gas oil, and biodiesel. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the People's Republic of China.