Range
33.36 - 33.36
Vol / Avg.
3.6K/2K
Div / Yield
1.15/3.51%
52 Wk
28.61 - 41.31
Mkt Cap
21B
Payout Ratio
36.57
Open
33.36
P/E
12.41
EPS
0.69
Shares
629.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Wilmar International Ltd is a processor of palm and lauric oils and a producer of consumer pack edible oils. Its operating segment includes Food Products; Feed and Industrial Products; Plantation and Sugar Milling and others. The company generates maximum revenue from Feed and Industrial Products segment. Its Feed and Industrial Products segment comprises the processing, merchandising, and distribution of products, which includes animal feeds, non-edible palm and lauric products, agricultural commodities, oleochemicals, gas oil, and biodiesel. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the People's Republic of China.

Wilmar International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wilmar International (WLMIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wilmar International (OTCPK: WLMIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wilmar International's (WLMIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wilmar International.

Q

What is the target price for Wilmar International (WLMIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wilmar International

Q

Current Stock Price for Wilmar International (WLMIY)?

A

The stock price for Wilmar International (OTCPK: WLMIY) is $33.36 last updated Today at 3:51:00 PM.

Q

Does Wilmar International (WLMIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 24, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 23, 2012.

Q

When is Wilmar International (OTCPK:WLMIY) reporting earnings?

A

Wilmar International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wilmar International (WLMIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wilmar International.

Q

What sector and industry does Wilmar International (WLMIY) operate in?

A

Wilmar International is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.