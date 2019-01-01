QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/42.6K
Div / Yield
0.06/6.49%
52 Wk
0.89 - 1.2
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
77.87
Open
-
P/E
10.55
EPS
0.12
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust) is a Singapore-listed property trust that obtains portfolio returns for unitholders by investing in information technology, or IT, parks, and office properties in major Indian cities. Group revenue is derived primarily from corporate tenants. The company focuses on the purchase and development of properties to be used primarily for business space. A-iTrust may also purchase, hold and develop land or uncompleted developments to be used for business space to hold the properties upon completion. A-iTrust is positioned to capitalize on the IT and business process management industries in India.

Ascendas India Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ascendas India Trust (ACNDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ascendas India Trust (OTC: ACNDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ascendas India Trust's (ACNDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ascendas India Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Ascendas India Trust (ACNDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ascendas India Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Ascendas India Trust (ACNDF)?

A

The stock price for Ascendas India Trust (OTC: ACNDF) is $0.89 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:28:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ascendas India Trust (ACNDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ascendas India Trust.

Q

When is Ascendas India Trust (OTC:ACNDF) reporting earnings?

A

Ascendas India Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ascendas India Trust (ACNDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ascendas India Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Ascendas India Trust (ACNDF) operate in?

A

Ascendas India Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.