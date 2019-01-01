Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust) is a Singapore-listed property trust that obtains portfolio returns for unitholders by investing in information technology, or IT, parks, and office properties in major Indian cities. Group revenue is derived primarily from corporate tenants. The company focuses on the purchase and development of properties to be used primarily for business space. A-iTrust may also purchase, hold and develop land or uncompleted developments to be used for business space to hold the properties upon completion. A-iTrust is positioned to capitalize on the IT and business process management industries in India.