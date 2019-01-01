QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Megatech Corp manufactures and develops oilless, multi-fueled engines and electric dynamometers. The company offers products in automotive, diesel, hybrid and alternative-fuel technologies. It also provides complete training programs for all areas of ASE certifications.

Megatech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Megatech (MGTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Megatech (OTCEM: MGTC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Megatech's (MGTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Megatech.

Q

What is the target price for Megatech (MGTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Megatech

Q

Current Stock Price for Megatech (MGTC)?

A

The stock price for Megatech (OTCEM: MGTC) is $0.095 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:29:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Megatech (MGTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Megatech.

Q

When is Megatech (OTCEM:MGTC) reporting earnings?

A

Megatech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Megatech (MGTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Megatech.

Q

What sector and industry does Megatech (MGTC) operate in?

A

Megatech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.