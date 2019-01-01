QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/290K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
69.43 - 109.4
Mkt Cap
5.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
16.96
EPS
1.05
Shares
65.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Trinet Group Inc is a United States-based company that provides human resources solutions for small to medium-size companies. The company's bundled product offerings include payroll processing, tax administration, employee benefits programs, employee compensation insurance and claims management, compliance, risk mitigation, expense and time management, human resources consultancy, and others. TriNet operates under a co-employment model, where employment-related responsibilities are allocated between the company and its customers through contracts. The company's customers come from various industries, including technology, life science, nonprofit organizations, professional services, etc. TriNet generates almost all its revenue from the American domestic market.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5401.130 0.5900
REV244.110M293.000M48.890M

Trinet Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trinet Group (TNET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trinet Group's (TNET) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Trinet Group (TNET) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) was reported by Credit Suisse on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting TNET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.63% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trinet Group (TNET)?

A

The stock price for Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) is $86.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trinet Group (TNET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trinet Group.

Q

When is Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) reporting earnings?

A

Trinet Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Trinet Group (TNET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trinet Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Trinet Group (TNET) operate in?

A

Trinet Group is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.