|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.540
|1.130
|0.5900
|REV
|244.110M
|293.000M
|48.890M
You can purchase shares of Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Trinet Group’s space includes: ASGN (NYSE:ASGN), BGSF (NYSE:BGSF), Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK), Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII).
The latest price target for Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) was reported by Credit Suisse on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting TNET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.63% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) is $86.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Trinet Group.
Trinet Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Trinet Group.
Trinet Group is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.