Israel Discount Bank Ltd and its subsidiaries engage in banking and financial services. The bank is headquartered in Israel and earns the majority of revenue domestically. The bank operates through several segments, organised by customer type. The largest household division, offers current account services, lending, deposits, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, and other services to individual customers. The next largest segment by revenue is the small-business division, which offers business financing, loans, leasing services, foreign currency transactions, and professional services to its business clients.