There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Israel Discount Bank Ltd and its subsidiaries engage in banking and financial services. The bank is headquartered in Israel and earns the majority of revenue domestically. The bank operates through several segments, organised by customer type. The largest household division, offers current account services, lending, deposits, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, and other services to individual customers. The next largest segment by revenue is the small-business division, which offers business financing, loans, leasing services, foreign currency transactions, and professional services to its business clients.

Israel Discount Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Israel Discount Bank (ISDAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Discount Bank (OTCPK: ISDAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Discount Bank's (ISDAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Discount Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Discount Bank (ISDAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Discount Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Discount Bank (ISDAY)?

A

The stock price for Israel Discount Bank (OTCPK: ISDAY) is $64.96 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:03:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Israel Discount Bank (ISDAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Discount Bank.

Q

When is Israel Discount Bank (OTCPK:ISDAY) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Discount Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Israel Discount Bank (ISDAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Discount Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Discount Bank (ISDAY) operate in?

A

Israel Discount Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.