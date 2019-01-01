QQQ
Hinto Energy Inc is active in the energy sector. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and if warranted, development of oil and gas prospects, primarily in the rocky mountain region. The company has oil and gas leases, wells and new drilling prospects in both Utah and Montana. It holds interests in approximately 60 gross acres and an exploratory well in Medina County, Ohio.

Hinto Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hinto Energy (HENI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hinto Energy (OTCPK: HENI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hinto Energy's (HENI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hinto Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Hinto Energy (HENI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hinto Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Hinto Energy (HENI)?

A

The stock price for Hinto Energy (OTCPK: HENI) is $0.37 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:11:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hinto Energy (HENI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hinto Energy.

Q

When is Hinto Energy (OTCPK:HENI) reporting earnings?

A

Hinto Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hinto Energy (HENI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hinto Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Hinto Energy (HENI) operate in?

A

Hinto Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.