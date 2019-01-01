QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9M
Div / Yield
2.72/0.58%
52 Wk
365.15 - 716.86
Mkt Cap
132.2B
Payout Ratio
32.11
Open
-
P/E
61.21
EPS
0.84
Shares
283.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 12 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 9:56AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 5:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 12:42PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of U.S. market share for small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.850

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV2.730B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Intuit Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intuit (INTU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intuit's (INTU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intuit (INTU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) was reported by Barclays on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 625.00 expecting INTU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.83% upside). 42 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intuit (INTU)?

A

The stock price for Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) is $467 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intuit (INTU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.

Q

When is Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) reporting earnings?

A

Intuit’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Intuit (INTU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intuit.

Q

What sector and industry does Intuit (INTU) operate in?

A

Intuit is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.