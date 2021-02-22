Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 10:24am   Comments
During Monday's morning trading, 284 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SSY) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares set a new 52-week high of $149.91 on Monday, moving up 0.56%.
  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.32%.
  • BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares were up 0.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.00.
  • BHP Gr (NYSE:BBL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.
  • Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $354.82 with a daily change of down 0.08%.
  • Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) shares were up 0.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $211.54.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.82 on Monday, moving up 0.23%.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) stock hit a yearly high price of $320.56. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.48 on Monday morning, moving up 2.2%.
  • Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares hit a yearly high of $2,349.00. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
  • Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) shares were up 0.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.36.
  • PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) stock hit a yearly high price of $171.50. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) shares were up 0.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.10 for a change of up 0.55%.
  • China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE:SNP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.79 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.06%.
  • Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $259.27 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.
  • Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.13. The stock was up 3.96% for the day.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) shares hit $38.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.7%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $121.74 on Monday morning, moving up 1.31%.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares were up 0.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $80.66 for a change of up 0.09%.
  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.82 Monday. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.93. Shares traded up 0.75%.
  • Dow (NYSE:DOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.28. The stock was up 1.95% for the day.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares broke to $91.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares set a new yearly high of $64.71 this morning. The stock was up 2.9% on the session.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares were up 2.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.66.
  • LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) stock set a new 52-week high of $104.18 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.41%.
  • Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) shares hit $45.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%.
  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shares hit $120.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.57%.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $168.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.02%.
  • SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $542.36 with a daily change of down 0.04%.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares broke to $54.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.42%.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $225.54. Shares traded up 0.02%.
  • Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.00. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares set a new yearly high of $35.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.97%.
  • Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares set a new yearly high of $165.34 this morning. The stock was up 2.49% on the session.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.09 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.46%.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares hit $364.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 4.15%.
  • Hess (NYSE:HES) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.92 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.67%.
  • Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.81. Shares traded up 1.37%.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares were up 0.89% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.43.
  • Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $90.26. Shares traded up 1.95%.
  • MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.91 Monday. The stock was up 3.57% for the day.
  • Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.11 on Monday, moving up 0.73%.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares set a new 52-week high of $86.65 on Monday, moving up 3.5%.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.
  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) shares hit a yearly high of $135.23. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
  • Cheniere Energy, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LNG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $69.90. Shares traded down 0.17%.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares set a new 52-week high of $118.80 on Monday, moving up 0.45%.
  • Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $60.50. Shares traded up 8.3%.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares set a new yearly high of $43.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares set a new yearly high of $70.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
  • Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares were up 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.55.
  • Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares were up 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $112.73.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares hit $51.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%.
  • InterContinental Hotels (NYSE:IHG) shares were up 2.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $72.93.
  • Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) shares were up 1.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.23.
  • Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) shares were up 1.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $309.13 for a change of up 1.44%.
  • Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.22. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
  • Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares were up 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.80.
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares were up 3.96% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.40.
  • Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares broke to $98.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.
  • East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.22 Monday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.86 with a daily change of up 2.25%.
  • Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) stock set a new 52-week high of $82.36 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.59%.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) stock set a new 52-week high of $340.19 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.01%.
  • Comerica (NYSE:CMA) shares hit $68.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%.
  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.55. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
  • First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) shares hit $16.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.79%.
  • Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares broke to $90.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.9%.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares hit $79.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.26%.
  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shares hit a yearly high of $58.31. The stock traded up 7.85% on the session.
  • Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) shares set a new yearly high of $53.05 this morning. The stock was up 1.93% on the session.
  • Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.70. Shares traded up 12.65%.
  • Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $136.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.
  • Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.00. The stock was up 9.72% for the day.
  • First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) stock made a new 52-week high of $774.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
  • People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.84 on Monday morning, moving up 12.91%.
  • Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $101.52. Shares traded up 1.48%.
  • TCF Finl (NASDAQ:TCF) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.48 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.39%.
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) stock set a new 52-week high of $104.39 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.08%.
  • Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $161.51. Shares traded up 1.67%.
  • Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $114.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.58%.
  • Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $42.77 with a daily change of up 0.85%.
  • First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%.
  • Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares hit $82.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.
  • Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares were down 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $162.50.
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.62. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
  • BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.47 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.08%.
  • South State (NASDAQ:SSB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.35 on Monday morning, moving up 0.79%.
  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares set a new yearly high of $43.05 this morning. The stock was up 6.29% on the session.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares were up 3.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.30.
  • Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares hit a yearly high of $64.63. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
  • Air Lease (NYSE:AL) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.50 Monday. The stock was up 2.65% for the day.
  • Colfax (NYSE:CFX) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.40 Monday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
  • Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $298.30 on Monday morning, moving down 0.91%.
  • Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) stock set a new 52-week high of $111.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.11%.
  • Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) shares were up 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.56.
  • Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $32.30 with a daily change of up 6.41%.
  • Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.19. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.05 on Monday morning, moving up 1.92%.
  • RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) shares hit a yearly high of $192.13. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
  • Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.42 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.81%.
  • United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.79. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
  • Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) shares set a new yearly high of $194.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.
  • NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) shares were up 7.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.69 for a change of up 7.0%.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares were up 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.12.
  • Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.41 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.0%.
  • Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.41. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.
  • Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) shares set a new yearly high of $246.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
  • UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares hit $81.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.19%.
  • Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) shares were up 1.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.86 for a change of up 1.51%.
  • APi Gr (NYSE:APG) shares broke to $19.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.
  • White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM) shares broke to $1,227.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $75.82. Shares traded up 0.39%.
  • BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $40.95 with a daily change of down 0.2%.
  • ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.15. The stock traded up 3.25% on the session.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.13%.
  • Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares hit $84.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.14%.
  • Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.57. Shares traded up 3.3%.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $38.87 with a daily change of down 0.05%.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares were up 1.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.84 for a change of up 1.42%.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.09 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.08%.
  • Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) shares hit $13.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $61.96. Shares traded up 8.93%.
  • Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) shares hit $64.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.86%.
  • Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares were up 1.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.79.
  • Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares broke to $47.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.70. The stock traded up 2.79% on the session.
  • CNO Finl Gr (NYSE:CNO) shares were up 1.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.37 for a change of up 1.63%.
  • Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares hit $66.84 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
  • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) shares broke to $58.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.24%.
  • Matson (NYSE:MATX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.88. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
  • Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.68 Monday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.50 on Monday morning, moving up 9.39%.
  • SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) shares hit $40.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.46%.
  • Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.12. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
  • Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares were down 0.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.36 for a change of down 0.36%.
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares hit $7.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.36%.
  • Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.04 Monday. The stock was up 1.57% for the day.
  • Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) shares hit a yearly high of $20.68. The stock traded up 2.51% on the session.
  • Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) shares broke to $16.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.21%.
  • Cabot (NYSE:CBT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $50.71. Shares traded up 1.42%.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares were up 5.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.94 for a change of up 5.2%.
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $55.75 with a daily change of up 26.65%.
  • First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.69. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
  • Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) shares hit a yearly high of $84.00. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
  • International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) shares were up 0.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.88 for a change of up 0.35%.
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) shares broke to $10.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.98%.
  • Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares were up 14.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $76.00.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares broke to $47.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares set a new yearly high of $48.36 this morning. The stock was up 2.56% on the session.
  • Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) shares hit a yearly high of $74.89. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session.
  • Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.84. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.
  • Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.49. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.99 on Monday, moving up 0.68%.
  • Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) shares set a new yearly high of $36.55 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.
  • Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.71. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
  • Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $8.39. Shares traded up 3.71%.
  • BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $66.05. Shares traded down 0.03%.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.48 on Monday, moving up 1.05%.
  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.57 on Monday morning, moving up 3.18%.
  • PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) shares set a new yearly high of $89.94 this morning. The stock was up 3.22% on the session.
  • Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) shares were up 0.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $157.07 for a change of up 0.53%.
  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.15. The stock was up 1.96% for the day.
  • Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) shares set a new yearly high of $117.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.
  • Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.53. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
  • Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) shares hit $16.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.41%.
  • Kadant (NYSE:KAI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $159.42 on Monday morning, moving up 1.15%.
  • nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $46.38. Shares traded up 0.78%.
  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares hit a yearly high of $63.69. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.50 on Monday, moving up 1.03%.
  • Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) shares were up 3.93% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.07 for a change of up 3.93%.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.73. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.
  • Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) shares hit $40.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.0%.
  • Guess (NYSE:GES) shares were up 4.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.55 for a change of up 4.63%.
  • Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares broke to $66.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.
  • Harsco (NYSE:HSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.28 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.23%.
  • E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares broke to $19.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
  • Archrock (NYSE:AROC) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.38 on Monday, moving up 1.28%.
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $57.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.29%.
  • Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) shares set a new yearly high of $23.29 this morning. The stock was up 3.34% on the session.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $45.69 with a daily change of down 5.56%.
  • Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.99. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
  • Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.55.
  • Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.04. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
  • Kraton (NYSE:KRA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $41.61. Shares traded up 3.4%.
  • Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.28%.
  • Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.06 with a daily change of up 1.15%.
  • Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares were up 8.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.80.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares hit $33.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.52%.
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were up 27.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.62.
  • Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares were up 9.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.73.
  • Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares were up 3.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.28.
  • TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.66 Monday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.61. The stock traded up 9.05% on the session.
  • Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPFH) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.40. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.99. The stock was up 5.23% for the day.
  • Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares broke to $28.98 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.55%.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares hit a yearly high of $39.45. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.00 on Monday morning, moving up 9.81%.
  • Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $50.10. Shares traded up 1.83%.
  • TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.20 on Monday, moving up 12.33%.
  • First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.43.
  • Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.28.
  • German American (NASDAQ:GABC) shares hit $37.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.
  • DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares were up 2.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.97 for a change of up 2.75%.
  • Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.64 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%.
  • HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares set a new yearly high of $43.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
  • Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.28 on Monday morning, moving up 2.01%.
  • Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.42 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.32%.
  • Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) shares were down 0.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.34 for a change of down 0.96%.
  • Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.69. The stock traded down 2.3% on the session.
  • BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.96 on Monday, moving up 0.62%.
  • CAI International (NYSE:CAI) shares were up 3.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.39.
  • REV Group (NYSE:REVG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.64. The stock traded up 1.91% on the session.
  • TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.23 Monday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
  • Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares set a new yearly high of $76.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.47% on the session.
  • Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares hit $15.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.5%.
  • Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) shares were down 0.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.79.
  • Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $27.19 with a daily change of up 7.65%.
  • National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK) stock made a new 52-week high of $101.95 Monday. The stock was up 3.54% for the day.
  • Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.42 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.58%.
  • Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) shares set a new yearly high of $36.74 this morning. The stock was down 0.54% on the session.
  • Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.53 on Monday, moving up 1.23%.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.56 on Monday, moving up 9.43%.
  • Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares set a new yearly high of $8.32 this morning. The stock was up 8.32% on the session.
  • Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.28 on Monday, moving up 1.26%.
  • Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 11.32%.
  • Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.49 on Monday, moving up 7.23%.
  • Starboard Value (NASDAQ:SVAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) shares broke to $65.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.05%.
  • Taseko Mines, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX:TGB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.01 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 11.86%.
  • ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $8.99. Shares traded up 6.38%.
  • Kaleyra, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:KLR) shares broke to $18.17 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.41%.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.84. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session.
  • Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) shares hit $18.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%.
  • Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:UEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%.
  • Yucaipa Acquisition (NYSE:YAC) shares hit $11.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.81%.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.20. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
  • D8 Holdings (NYSE:DEH) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.59 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) shares set a new yearly high of $34.98 this morning. The stock was up 7.17% on the session.
  • BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) shares hit $46.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.03%.
  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares hit a yearly high of $22.30. The stock traded up 2.68% on the session.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares broke to $9.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.76%.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares hit $3.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.38%.
  • Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) shares hit $4.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.46%.
  • North American (NYSE:NOA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.00. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session.
  • Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.48 Monday. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
  • One (NYSE:AONE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) shares broke to $4.71 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.55%.
  • BCTG Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCTG) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.00. The stock was up 3.61% for the day.
  • Western Copper and Gold Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:WRN) shares broke to $1.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.73%.
  • Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.
  • Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.23 Monday. The stock was up 5.54% for the day.
  • Alpha Healthcare (NASDAQ:AHAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.38 on Monday, moving up 5.97%.
  • HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.47. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.
  • Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) shares hit a yearly high of $14.09. The stock traded up 6.15% on the session.
  • Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT) shares broke to $4.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.
  • Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.19. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.
  • Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) shares were up 5.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.87.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.88. The stock traded up 27.66% on the session.
  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 25.36%.
  • Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.99. The stock traded up 2.41% on the session.
  • The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.59 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.58%.
  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.12 on Monday, moving up 6.46%.
  • Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $4.21. Shares traded up 1.16%.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.28. The stock traded up 5.62% on the session.
  • Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.25. Shares traded up 3.2%.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.45 with a daily change of up 0.5%.
  • The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares broke to $6.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.84%.
  • Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.25. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.65. Shares traded up 128.39%.
  • Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.65. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Urban Tea (NASDAQ:MYT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.69 with a daily change of up 3.47%.
  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 23.27%.
  • VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) shares were up 4.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.93.
  • L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.18 on Monday morning, moving up 5.1%.
  • SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.10 on Monday, moving up 7.25%.
  • Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd Sponsored ADR (Israel) (AMEX:CANF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.98. The stock traded up 17.52% on the session.
  • HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) shares hit a yearly high of $17.95. The stock traded up 3.46% on the session.
  • SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SSY) shares hit a yearly high of $2.99. The stock traded up 16.65% on the session.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

