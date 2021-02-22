Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

During Monday's morning trading, 284 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE:JPM) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SSY) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares set a new 52-week high of $149.91 on Monday, moving up 0.56%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.