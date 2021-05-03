Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Monday's morning session saw 253 companies set new 52-week highs.
Facts of Interest:
- UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- North European Oil (NYSE:NRT) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) was the biggest gainer, trading up 21.5% to reach its 52-week high.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
- UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) stock hit a yearly high price of $403.45. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
- Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares were up 2.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $330.69.
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $293.42. Shares traded up 0.94%.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) shares hit a yearly high of $211.44. The stock traded up 3.58% on the session.
- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) shares set a new yearly high of $237.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.
- Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares set a new 52-week high of $95.84 on Monday, moving up 0.45%.
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $84.16 with a daily change of up 0.68%.
- American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares were up 1.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $155.67 for a change of up 1.08%.
- Target (NYSE:TGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $211.43. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session.
- CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $78.06. Shares traded up 1.89%.
- TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $72.42 on Monday morning, moving up 1.57%.
- Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) shares set a new yearly high of $38.78 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.
- Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) shares hit a yearly high of $20.36. The stock traded up 5.12% on the session.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) stock hit a yearly high price of $151.81. The stock was up 1.4% for the day.
- Waste Management (NYSE:WM) stock hit a yearly high price of $139.42. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $356.90. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares set a new 52-week high of $191.78 on Monday, moving up 0.8%.
- Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.5% for the day.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were up 5.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $207.55.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $104.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $93.57 on Monday morning, moving up 0.45%.
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.45 on Monday morning, moving up 0.74%.
- Sysco (NYSE:SYY) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.24 Monday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
- Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.73. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
- O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $559.41 on Monday morning, moving up 1.14%.
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares hit $128.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%.
- Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $64.53. Shares traded up 1.92%.
- Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares broke to $120.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
- Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares broke to $115.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.72%.
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $165.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
- Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares hit $107.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%.
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $211.91 on Monday morning, moving up 2.14%.
- Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares hit $120.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.78%.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $41.11 with a daily change of up 0.84%.
- CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares set a new yearly high of $86.05 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares broke to $462.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares were up 2.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.75.
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) shares hit $123.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.53%.
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $114.88 with a daily change of up 0.71%.
- International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares were up 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.05.
- CarMax (NYSE:KMX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $136.60 with a daily change of up 2.33%.
- CGI (NYSE:GIB) shares broke to $89.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.3%.
- Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) shares set a new 52-week high of $71.06 on Monday, moving up 2.55%.
- Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.00 on Monday morning, moving up 2.01%.
- KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $22.16 with a daily change of up 1.45%.
- Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares broke to $35.17 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.26%.
- Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) shares set a new yearly high of $78.49 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares hit a yearly high of $52.19. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.02. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session.
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) shares hit a yearly high of $114.65. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $133.20 on Monday morning, moving up 1.29%.
- Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) stock made a new 52-week high of $158.32 Monday. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
- Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.34%.
- Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) shares broke to $46.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.34%.
- Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $428.30 with a daily change of up 1.16%.
- PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.37 on Monday morning, moving up 1.96%.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) shares set a new yearly high of $27.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) shares were up 1.28% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $141.50.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) shares set a new yearly high of $27.59 this morning. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.
- Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares set a new 52-week high of $227.45 on Monday, moving up 9.34%.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares hit a yearly high of $43.25. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
- WestRock (NYSE:WRK) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.08 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.28%.
- Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares broke to $68.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%.
- Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares broke to $65.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.32%.
- Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.22 Monday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
- Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares were up 2.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.39.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares hit a yearly high of $35.93. The stock traded up 6.94% on the session.
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) stock hit a yearly high price of $202.68. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
- Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.52. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session.
- Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) shares set a new 52-week high of $151.59 on Monday, moving up 1.74%.
- Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) shares were up 0.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.20.
- Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.35 on Monday morning, moving up 1.67%.
- Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) shares were up 0.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $281.00.
- MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.38.
- Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) shares hit a yearly high of $64.23. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
- Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.64. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
- Comerica (NYSE:CMA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $76.17 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) shares hit $99.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.43%.
- Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares hit $101.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.41%.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) shares were up 2.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $136.41.
- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) shares hit a yearly high of $190.95. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $18.08. Shares traded up 0.67%.
- Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.38 on Monday, moving up 0.79%.
- Brunswick (NYSE:BC) shares were up 1.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $111.82 for a change of up 1.97%.
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.67 on Monday morning, moving up 1.27%.
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares set a new 52-week high of $105.00 on Monday, moving up 2.5%.
- PVH (NYSE:PVH) shares set a new 52-week high of $116.22 on Monday, moving up 2.06%.
- TFI International (NYSE:TFII) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $88.45. Shares traded up 0.41%.
- Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) shares were up 1.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.73.
- Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares set a new yearly high of $186.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares were up 3.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $107.95 for a change of up 3.16%.
- Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $50.26. Shares traded up 1.14%.
- Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares were up 1.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.92 for a change of up 1.03%.
- Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $114.83. Shares traded up 0.9%.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $219.50. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
- MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.70 on Monday morning, moving up 0.81%.
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares set a new yearly high of $61.44 this morning. The stock was up 3.16% on the session.
- EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $159.35. Shares traded down 0.09%.
- Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) shares hit $94.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.88%.
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.07. The stock traded up 3.22% on the session.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares broke to $90.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.45%.
- SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.95.
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares set a new yearly high of $122.48 this morning. The stock was up 2.66% on the session.
- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.77.
- Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) shares were up 0.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.45 for a change of up 0.78%.
- Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $251.64 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.
- Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $103.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%.
- Avient (NYSE:AVNT) shares were up 3.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.68.
- AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) shares hit $43.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%.
- Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) shares hit $137.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.
- Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.70 on Monday, moving down 0.17%.
- Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares were up 2.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.78.
- Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.65. The stock traded up 4.85% on the session.
- Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) shares hit a yearly high of $16.07. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares set a new yearly high of $42.69 this morning. The stock was up 2.19% on the session.
- Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares were up 0.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.45.
- Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $80.49 with a daily change of up 2.83%.
- CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.33. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
- Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) shares hit $13.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.88%.
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.8%.
- Denbury (NYSE:DEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.33 Monday. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.
- O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.90. Shares traded up 1.73%.
- Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) shares were up 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $76.04.
- Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares broke to $94.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.97%.
- Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.76 with a daily change of up 0.85%.
- Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares set a new yearly high of $25.38 this morning. The stock was up 1.04% on the session.
- NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.24. Shares traded up 0.74%.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.13 on Monday, moving up 0.84%.
- M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.94%.
- COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.29 on Monday morning, moving up 0.43%.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares were up 8.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.45.
- Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $47.95 with a daily change of up 1.33%.
- MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) shares hit a yearly high of $4.46. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session.
- Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares broke to $9.98 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares were up 5.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.20 for a change of up 5.06%.
- Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.97. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares broke to $20.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%.
- FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) shares broke to $60.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.32%.
- BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE:HYT) shares were up 0.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.10.
- Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares hit a yearly high of $10.94. The stock traded up 3.75% on the session.
- Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares hit $48.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.21%.
- Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.83%.
- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock set a new 52-week high of $81.39 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.42%.
- Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.13 on Monday, moving up 1.12%.
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $58.58 with a daily change of up 6.66%.
- OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.72 on Monday morning, moving up 2.12%.
- SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $36.20 with a daily change of up 0.37%.
- Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.28 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.
- Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) stock set a new 52-week high of $103.74 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.08%.
- Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) shares broke to $31.87 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.52%.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.60 on Monday morning, moving up 3.65%.
- Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) shares broke to $12.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares set a new yearly high of $9.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
- WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) shares were up 1.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.96 for a change of up 1.25%.
- Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.62. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
- Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.30 on Monday, moving up 1.6%.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.43. Shares traded up 0.6%.
- Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.79 on Monday morning, moving up 2.73%.
- Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares hit a yearly high of $49.61. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
- Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.70 with a daily change of up 2.15%.
- Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares broke to $20.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.68%.
- Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.67 on Monday, moving up 4.07%.
- Unitil (NYSE:UTL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.78 on Monday morning, moving up 2.05%.
- John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.52.
- BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) shares broke to $9.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.85%.
- Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) shares were up 1.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.98.
- First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) shares were up 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.80.
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) stock hit a yearly high price of $136.54. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NMCO) shares were up 0.81% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.90 for a change of up 0.81%.
- Cohen & Steers Ltd (NYSE:LDP) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.34. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
- Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.24. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.51 on Monday morning, moving up 0.14%.
- John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.98.
- Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) shares broke to $39.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.54%.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PCN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $18.18. Shares traded up 0.89%.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shares hit $23.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.07%.
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.42. Shares traded up 5.09%.
- Hingham Institution (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares hit a yearly high of $308.95. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.36. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
- Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.45.
- Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $22.97 with a daily change of up 1.54%.
- IDT (NYSE:IDT) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.83. The stock was up 2.82% for the day.
- Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.41. Shares traded up 0.64%.
- Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) shares broke to $5.17 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.2%.
- CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $80.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.91%.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) shares were up 0.13% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.95 for a change of up 0.13%.
- VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $48.00 with a daily change of up 11.24%.
- Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.13. Shares traded up 0.19%.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $18.67. Shares traded up 0.43%.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) shares were up 0.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.61.
- Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares broke to $12.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.68%.
- Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares were up 0.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.40 for a change of up 0.31%.
- PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) shares were up 0.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.04 for a change of up 0.34%.
- Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares were up 1.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.74 for a change of up 1.53%.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) shares were up 0.81% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.80.
- Wells Fargo Income (AMEX:EAD) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.68 on Monday, moving up 0.17%.
- One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.19 on Monday morning, moving up 0.93%.
- Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) shares set a new yearly high of $32.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.79% on the session.
- Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE:LND) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.02%.
- TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.19. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
- MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) shares hit $41.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.79%.
- HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) shares were up 1.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.84.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) shares were up 0.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.40.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.36. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares hit a yearly high of $29.14. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MIY) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.38. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
- CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares were up 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.73.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.20 with a daily change of up 13.57%.
- Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $35.15 with a daily change of up 0.23%.
- North American (NYSE:NOA) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.16 Monday. The stock was up 3.86% for the day.
- Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.65 with a daily change of up 0.79%.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFL) shares broke to $12.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%.
- RiverNorth Managed (NYSE:RMM) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.30 on Monday, moving up 1.2%.
- NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.42 Monday. The stock was up 5.17% for the day.
- Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.52 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.48%.
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.45. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
- Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX:ERC) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.90 on Monday, moving up 0.39%.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares were up 4.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.93.
- Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares were up 9.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.21.
- Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) shares hit a yearly high of $35.64. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session.
- KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%.
- Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.50 Monday. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
- Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) shares were up 2.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.45 for a change of up 2.28%.
- Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares were up 0.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.78 for a change of up 0.25%.
- Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) shares were up 2.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.75.
- Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.47 on Monday morning, moving up 0.13%.
- BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $4.04. Shares traded up 2.83%.
- Macquarie Global (NYSE:MGU) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.57 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.
- Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.90 with a daily change of up 0.41%.
- Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) shares broke to $19.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.03%.
- Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE:JCE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.18 on Monday morning, moving up 0.28%.
- Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE:AFT) shares broke to $15.43 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
- Wells Fargo Global (NYSE:EOD) shares broke to $5.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.
- Ivy High Income (NYSE:IVH) shares were up 0.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.98.
- Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) shares hit $9.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.57%.
- Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (AMEX:CIK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.49. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.97 Monday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.
- Western Asset Premier (NYSE:WEA) shares were up 0.42% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.48.
- Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.75 on Monday, moving up 21.5%.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares broke to $8.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.98%.
- Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.00 on Monday morning, moving down 1.42%.
- SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.72%.
- Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.71. The stock was up 3.93% for the day.
- GAMCO Natural Resources (NYSE:GNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.47 on Monday morning, moving up 0.19%.
- Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX:GLU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.
- Principal Real Estate Inc (NYSE:PGZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.29 with a daily change of up 1.32%.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares were up 4.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.84 for a change of up 4.25%.
- Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.46. Shares traded up 0.93%.
- Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.85 with a daily change of up 0.93%.
- High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF) shares were up 0.95% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.57.
- North European Oil (NYSE:NRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.59 on Monday morning, moving up 2.6%.
Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.
Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas